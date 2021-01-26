Notebook: AD Sandy Barbour assesses football's 2020 performance, more
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the abrupt firing of men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers on Oct. 21.
The 40-minute session provided an opportunity to discuss a variety of topics with reporters, including her first assessment of the football program’s 2020 season, the head coaching vacancy for the men’s basketball program, the return to participation for Penn State’s other athletics programs, and more.
Let’s dive into some of the key takeaways from the press conference, here:
1) Spring football practice is happening. Sort of.
Acknowledging that the program is already doing its winter conditioning work and will continue to train, Barbour held back from a full-on commitment to the traditional 15-practice format that takes place in a typical spring, nor a traditional Blue-White Game. Noting that it’s too early to tell how the spring will play out from a COVID-19 standpoint, Barbour said that attendance for a Blue-White Game would be limited to 2,500 fans if current conditions continued and that only families of players and staff would be permitted to attend if that was the case, per Big Ten protocols.
However, despite hedging on those points of interest, Barbour did offer something of a reassurance that the football program would be able to have something along the lines of a normal spring practice session.
“We as athletic directors certainly could decide that we want to do something more restrictive than what the NCAA allows. I don't see that happening,” Barbour said. “They're going through training and winter conditioning right now, and unless conditions were to change for the worse, I don't see anything being other than us going through a traditional spring practice.”
