1) Spring football practice is happening. Sort of.

Acknowledging that the program is already doing its winter conditioning work and will continue to train, Barbour held back from a full-on commitment to the traditional 15-practice format that takes place in a typical spring, nor a traditional Blue-White Game. Noting that it’s too early to tell how the spring will play out from a COVID-19 standpoint, Barbour said that attendance for a Blue-White Game would be limited to 2,500 fans if current conditions continued and that only families of players and staff would be permitted to attend if that was the case, per Big Ten protocols.

However, despite hedging on those points of interest, Barbour did offer something of a reassurance that the football program would be able to have something along the lines of a normal spring practice session.

“We as athletic directors certainly could decide that we want to do something more restrictive than what the NCAA allows. I don't see that happening,” Barbour said. “They're going through training and winter conditioning right now, and unless conditions were to change for the worse, I don't see anything being other than us going through a traditional spring practice.”

