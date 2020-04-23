News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 07:57:52 -0500') }} football Edit

North Carolina DE Travali Price Discusses Penn State, John Scott Jr.

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Back on Feb. 17, Penn State offered five defensive linemen from North and South Carolina. Most of those players have since committed elsewhere, but one prospect, defensive end Travali Price, is not...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}