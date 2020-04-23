North Carolina DE Travali Price Discusses Penn State, John Scott Jr.
Back on Feb. 17, Penn State offered five defensive linemen from North and South Carolina. Most of those players have since committed elsewhere, but one prospect, defensive end Travali Price, is not...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news