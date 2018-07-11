Penn State is hitting the road for its nonconference slate in 2018.

Announced Wednesday afternoon, the men's basketball program revealed that it will play only five games at the Bryce Jordan Center of an 11-game nonconference portion of the schedule, with three games to be held at neutral sites and another three to be played in true road games. Due to a 20-game Big Ten schedule set for the first time this upcoming season, conference teams are limited to 11 nonconference games as opposed to 13, per usual.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions will participate in four separate early season "challenge" tournaments that will include the Gavitt Games pitting the Big Ten against the Big East, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Cancun Challenge, and the Boardwalk Classic to be held in Atlantic City in December.

Among the opponents on the schedule, the Nittany Lions will face seven teams that participated in postseason play a season ago, including Alabama, who is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and has been announced as a home-and-home two-game set.

“Our nonconference lineup will present challenges for us that will help our team develop and prepare us for our Big Ten Conference schedule,” said Chambers via press release.

