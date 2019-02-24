But it was business as usual for Penn State coach Cael Sanderson, who only wanted to look ahead to the next few weeks, not the next season.

The top-ranked Nittany Lions (14-0/9-0) treated the 48th consecutive sellout crowd to a 47-3 victory over the Bulls, one that included five straight falls from 157-197, and extended a few impressive statistics along the way.

Yet they showed up in full force and full throat – a throng of 6,614 strong – to send off a senior a senior class that isn't quite done yet, it's just done wrestling in Rec Hall.

You have to hand it to these Penn State wrestling fans. They knew Sunday's match against Buffalo likely would be a 9-for-10 rout with maybe two entertaining matches – and those two actually never materialized.

"These guys, the bigger the match, the better they wrestle,'' Sanderson said about the prospects of the Lions' performance in the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. "The big matches they show up. They get a little bit more excited for them. They get a little bit more spirited. That’s just been the history.



"We’ve just got to get ready for the Big Tens," Sanderson said. "We’re not going to talk about next year. I don’t even want to talk about next year next year. It’s just going to be one match at a time and we’re just going to keep doing what we do."

And what the Lions do they did quite well against Buffalo, which finished 12-5 on the season but yielded nine bonus-point losses including a disappointing forfeit at 141 pounds to Penn State's Nick Lee. The Bulls didn't bring their two best wrestlers, Bryan Lantry at 141 and Jake Gunning at heavyweight. Each is ranked 15th and each competed on Friday night against Northern Illinois.

The Penn State crowd's loudest Senior Day ceremony cheers were understandably for Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal. Nolf stands at 109-3 for his career with a program-leading 58 falls and Nickal is 112-3 with 56 pins. Junior Mark Hall provided those two with a senior moment by carrying each of them back toward the locker room on his shoulders after their wins.

"There are so many moments over the last four years that have been awesome and I'm very grateful for all of them," Nickal said.

Nolf's pin at 157 started a streak of five straight falls. "To have that kind of effect…it's part of wrestling, there's momentum and you feed off each other and it's definitely a real thing, so I think it's good to be in a position I'm in,'' Nolf said about that pin parade.

His pin was different, though. He was facing one of Buffalo's four subs from its regular lineup and Kyle Todrank was plucky enough to shoot on Nolf quite a few times and he even scored a reversal when Nolf slipped off a cradle while leading 15-7.

But Todrank made the unwise choice of mocking Nolf – more than once, actually. The second time when he sort of shoved Nolf away after an escape and then sort of displayed an odd-looking, cocky, full-body, dance-like motion toward Nolf led to him sort of getting pinned in sort of a hurry.

Nolf went low on a single-leg, pushed down on Todrank's head until he set up his opportunity to strike with an overhead cradle and turned him quickly for a fall in 5:41. "Was he mocking me? I didn’t notice,'' Nolf said with more than a touch of sarcasm. "I just go out there and put my hand on their head and try to wrestle my best every time and try to pin him, I guess. That’s what I was doing.''

Vincenzo Joseph at 165, Hall at 174, Shakur Rasheed at 184 and Nickal at 184 each followed with falls of their own – and all in the first period to open Penn State's lead to 43-3 before heavyweight Anthony Cassar set the final margin with a 16-5 win over Buffalo sub Sam Schuyler.

"These other guys are very fortunate to be on a team with Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal and feed off their energy and kind of learn from them and see how you prepare for a match,'' Sanderson said. "We have some freshmen on the team who think it's a huge blessing to be on the team with Nickal and Nolf. That's something we hope will bless them and they'll eventually be able to step up and compete in that same manner."

Penn State's only loss came at 125. Devin Schnupp was held out of the lineup because of an illness and replaced by Justin Lopez, who also was ill, according to Sanderson. But just less ill, he said. Lopez lost a 5-0 shutout to Kyle Akins.

Whether Roman Bravo-Young would be tested at 133 against Buffalo's Derek Spann, who was 18-2 coming in, was a pre-match question Bravo-Young had a resounding answer to: No.

He rang up five takedowns and a nearfall in his 14-5 victory to push his record to 17-2.

After Nick Lee received a forfeit win at 141, Brady Berge wrestled his second straight bout at 149 and tuned up for the postseason. Sanderson said last week that whomever wrestled on Sunday between Berge and Jarod Verkleeren likely would be in the lineup at the Big Tens.

Berge didn't turn on the jets until the third period when he scored eight points and pulled away from Jason Estevez to win 11-4 and give Penn State a 13-3 lead.

"I thought Berge was picking it up as the match went on and that’s always a great sign for him and I think he is ready to roll,'' Sanderson said.

Next up is the Big Ten Championships at the University of Minnesota on March 9-10. There, the Lions will look to qualify as many wrestlers as possible for the NCAA Championships March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.





PENN STATE 47, BUFFALO 3

125: Kyle Akins, UB dec Justin Lopez 5-0.

133: Roman Bravo-Young, PS maj dec Derek Spann 14-5.

141: Nick Lee, PS won by forfeit.

149: Brady Berge, PS dec Jason Estevez 11-4.

157: Jason Nolf, PS pin Kyle Todrank 5:41.

165: Vincenzo Joseph, PS pin Noah Grover 1:03.

174: Mark Hall, PS pin Jake Lanning 2:12.

184: Shakur Rasheed, PS pin Logan Rill 1:16.

197: Bo Nickal, PS pin Brett Perry 1:19.

285: Anthony Cassar, PS maj dec Jake Gunning 16-5.