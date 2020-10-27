"Love Noah. So much respect for Noah. He worked really hard for this opportunity," Franklin said. "We met with Noah ahead of time and felt like this was the appropriate thing to do to give you guys a heads up."

Noah Cain , the Nittany Lions' top running back following the preseason absence of Journey Brown due to a "medical condition," will miss the rest of the 2020 season due to injury.

Cain recorded three carries for 13 yards Saturday before leaving the game with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Franklin did not reveal the nature or specifics of the injury Cain sustained.

As a true freshman last season, Cain was a major highlight of the Nittany Lions' offense before missing four games due to injury in the latter third of the year. The 5-foot-10, 226-pound back produced eight rushing touchdowns and 443 yards on the ground on 84 attempts to go along with seven receptions.

"Obviously, our circumstances have changed," Franklin said. "At least at this time, we've lost Journey Brown and Noah Cain. We have to create a little bit more explosive plays. That's something that we felt like Journey and Noah were going to bring for us."

