No PSU depth chart for 2021 season; updates on the Badgers, more: Newsstand

Penn State coach James Franklin will hold his first news conference during a 2021 game week on Tuesday as his Nittany Lions now sit just days away from a trip to Madison to take on Wisconsin. A change in regards to the depth chart will certainly draw a question, as will injury news out of the Badgers' locker room and more. Let's take a look at the top tweets and headlines on Aug. 31.



Penn State coach James Franklin makes a note during a recent Beaver Stadium practice. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Tweets of the day

The first set of game notes were posted to GoPSUSports.com on Monday, but longtime readers of them noticed that, unlike in years past, there was no depth chart to review. A note in the program's media information announced that it would be this way all fall, but did not say why. Ultimately, the positional grid over the last few years had been partly based on seniority and partly based on the previous game's starters, so it wasn't all that helpful to review. Still, based on the reaction from some of the fan base, it's certainly going to be missed.

On the other hand, Wisconsin did release one, and there were a couple of things worth noting. For starters, Chez Mellusi and not Jalen Berger was listed as the starting running back, and Danny Davis, a key receiver who has missed some time during camp, is expected to be back and ready to go.

Penn State released its 2021 season captains on Monday:

