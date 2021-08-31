 No Penn State fotballl depth chart for 2021 season; updates on the Badgers, more: Newsstand
football

No PSU depth chart for 2021 season; updates on the Badgers, more: Newsstand

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
Penn State coach James Franklin will hold his first news conference during a 2021 game week on Tuesday as his Nittany Lions now sit just days away from a trip to Madison to take on Wisconsin.

A change in regards to the depth chart will certainly draw a question, as will injury news out of the Badgers' locker room and more.

Let's take a look at the top tweets and headlines on Aug. 31.

Penn State coach James Franklin makes a note during a recent Beaver Stadium practice. BWI photo/Greg Pickel
Penn State coach James Franklin makes a note during a recent Beaver Stadium practice. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

Tweets of the day

The first set of game notes were posted to GoPSUSports.com on Monday, but longtime readers of them noticed that, unlike in years past, there was no depth chart to review.

A note in the program's media information announced that it would be this way all fall, but did not say why.

Ultimately, the positional grid over the last few years had been partly based on seniority and partly based on the previous game's starters, so it wasn't all that helpful to review. Still, based on the reaction from some of the fan base, it's certainly going to be missed.

On the other hand, Wisconsin did release one, and there were a couple of things worth noting.

For starters, Chez Mellusi and not Jalen Berger was listed as the starting running back, and Danny Davis, a key receiver who has missed some time during camp, is expected to be back and ready to go.

Penn State released its 2021 season captains on Monday:

Quote of the day

"“I think they do a really good job of adjusting and kinda playing the game throughout the game. When you think back on previous games you’ve gotta be careful of studying them too much because they are different, the most recent being 2018. where they do a good job, really offensively and defensively, is finding the right balance... you also see the athleticism show up on defense which means they’re letting them play, which is a sign of good coaching.”

--Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst talking about the Nittany Lions during his Monday news conference as transcribed by SB Nation.

*******

