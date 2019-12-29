For the first time since 2005-06, the Nittany Lions completed their out-of-conference slate without a loss to a team from outside the six traditional power conferences — the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC, Pac 12 and Big East. The likes of Maine, Rider, Duquesne, Bucknell and others from the past 15 years or so would not knock this Penn State team off course.''

It's been a season of bucking trends for No. 20 Penn State, and the Nittany Lions managed to avoid another one of their usual pitfalls as they wrapped up their nonconference slate with a 90-59 win over Cornell.

On Saturday, despite shooting 8-for-19 from 3-point range, Cornell never put itself in position to pressure Penn State.



The Nittany Lions extended their lead to double-digits with once with 11:51 to go in the first half, then again with 9:26 to go, and the cushion only grew larger from there.

Four Penn State players finished the game in double figures.

Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins each poured in 19 points on a combined 16-23 effort from the field, while Watkins grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. Myreon Jones contributed 18 points, with 14 of those coming in the second half. And Izaiah Brockington pitched in 11 points off the bench.

Brockington helped fill the minutes vacated by starting guard Jamari Wheeler.

Wheeler took an elbow to the face from a cutting Cornell player that endured a flagrant foul in the first half. He did not return to the game.

Seth Lundy's contributions in a reserve role were also notable. The freshman scored eight points in 15 minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers, while snatching four rebounds.

Overall, Penn State succeeding in overwhelming Cornell with its athleticism.

The Nittany Lions shot 52 percent from the floor and generated 30 points off 17 Big Red turnovers, while out-rebounding the visitors 43-28 en route to a win that moved Penn State to 11-2 on the season.

Already 1-1 in Big Ten action, Penn State begins conference play in earnest on Saturday, when it will host No. 25 Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia.





