"This is one of the great teams,'' Ryan said about the Lions. "I've been in college wrestling for a long time and they have four guys … the best that I've seen in the last 25 years. Credit to them. Nolf. Nickal. Vincenzo. Mark Hall…'"

"No, I didn't envision it going this way, I thought we were ready to win,'' Ohio State coach Tom Ryan said. "We thought we were. What happened was tragically different. We needed those first two and we didn't get them.

While most media outlets and fans alike were projecting a 5-5 split between No. 1 Penn State and No. 6 Ohio State Friday night, the Nittany Lions instead won upset victories at 133 and 141, took down the Buckeyes in seven of the 10 bouts and cruised to a 28-9 victory before 13,276 fans in St. John Arena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It will be difficult finding a Penn State wrestling team – or perhaps any Penn State athletic team – better at delivering in the clutch than this year's Nittany Lions outfit.

Seven times the Nittany Lions were in bouts in which both wrestlers were ranked and seven times Penn State emerged victorious.



No. 1-ranked Bo Nickal ended up stealing the show as only Nickal can do by pinning No. 2 Kollin Moore at 197 pounds with an overhead cradle that wasn't coming off without a pair of pliers. Nickal got the fall in 1:38 to cap off Penn State's best overall performance of the season.

But it started out for Penn State with outstanding performances from freshman Roman Bravo-Young at 133 and sophomore Nick Lee at 141. Both were facing wrestlers ranked higher and with more experience but both won inspired matches.

The match started at 133 with Bravo-Young returning after sitting out the Indiana and Michigan matches with a knee injury. He stayed low and tried to make All-American Luke Pletcher shoot, which he did just once late in the first overtime period, lifting Bravo-Young off his feet but unable to gain control when Bravo-Young executed an extremely athletic shoulder roll to avoid the two-pointer.

"When you land somebody, you've got to be right there before you move up on their hips," Ryan said about Pletcher being unable to control Bravo-Young when they hit the mat. "The team knew we needed that and it took a little bit of energy out of us and the crowd.''

Bravo-Young escaped in six seconds and had to ride Pletcher to win. He controlled Pletcher for eight seconds before they went out of bounds. He then took a stall call by hanging on Pletcher's legs which stopped the clock with eight seconds remaining. He completed the ride for the 2-1 overtime upset win but his enthusiastic slam of his headgear cost Penn State one team point.

No. 5 Nick Lee followed with an equally big win, stopping No. 2 Joey McKenna 7-6, the same score by which McKenna won in last season's dual meet. Lee trailed 5-2 after two periods but escaped at the 1:31 mark, took McKenna down just four seconds later, actually cut a tiring McKenna with 1:05 left and kept pressure on McKenna before slipping around him off an initial outside single-leg shot for the winning two-pointer.

"We believe in our guys, obviously, but, yeah, they wrestled a great match," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said outside the locker room. "We've got a lot of matches left. This was a great atmosphere but we're happy with the way our guys came in and wrestled today, for sure."

Penn State even looked good in its initial defeat, as Jerod Verkleeren – once again replacing Brady Berge – hung with third-ranked Micah Jordan, tying the bout at 8 apiece late in the third period but was docked a point for fleeing the mat, cut Jordan free but couldn't score in the waning seconds and fell 10-8.

Ohio State knew it was in the trouble in the next three bouts with three No. 1-ranked Nittany Lions looming. Jason Nolf started off that streak by manhandling Ke-Shawn Hayes by technical fall, 21-6 in 5:51. Nolf took down Hayes eight times, many times trying crossface cradles or overhead cradles to no avail. He ended the bout with a four-point nearfall off a bow-and-arrow combination.

Vincenzo Joseph followed by dominating childhood buddy Te'Shan Campbell 10-2 at 165 pounds with four methodical takedowns after penetrating on Campbell's legs. That gave the Lions a 14-3 lead which looked to be quite safe.

And Mark Hall scored nine points in the third period against Ethan Smith for another four points for the Lions.

Nickal's 1 vs. 2 match-up kept the fans in their seats – literally – as he fended off a couple of Moore shots before slipping down on a quick outside single-leg and quickly coming over the top to hook up and overhead cradle to turn Moore.

"Bo always expects to pin his guys which is a great mentality," Nolf said. "He went out and did what he wanted to do and that's Bo."

Sanderson knew Nickal was more than prepared. "He was ready to go,'' Sanderson said. "Bo's a big-match guy and all of our guys…this was a big match for them and they wanted to wrestle well and they did.''

Heavyweight Anthony Cassar, who many thought might have the overall match come down to his bout, had no problem with Chase Singletary, winning Penn State's seventh bout of the night by an 18-8 score.

But it was the opening that set the tone for the satisfying ending. "Well, we're all wrestling our own matches but definitely feed off each other's energy,'' Nolf said about the wins by Bravo-Young and Lee. "We wrestled great as a team tonight and are pretty happy with our performance.''