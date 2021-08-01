NLWC wrestling at the Olympics preview and predictions: What to expect

It's time for wrestlers to take the mats at the Oympics. Multiple grapplers with ties to either Penn State or the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club are in Toyko for the event, which consists of men's and women's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman tournaments. Coaches Cael and Cody Sanderson plus Casey Cunningham are all on hand to help their athletes throughout the grueling chase to the medal stand. Whether you're a diehard who cannot get enough of the action or just a member of Nittany Nation who wants to cheer on Lions alumni at the event, here's everything you need to know to follow along over the next seven days.

David Taylor is one of five wrestlers on the U.S. men's freestyle roster. Photo courtesy of UWW.

Who are the Penn Staters/NLWC members competing?

Let's start with who made it onto the Olympic team. Two-time NCAA champ and 2018 world champ David Taylor is the lone Penn State alum to represent the U.S. in this year's Games. He earned his spot at 86 kilograms (189 pounds) by beating Bo Nickal at the team qualifier. Then, there are two other male NLWC wrestlers: Iowa grad Thomas Gilman, who is in the 57 kilogram (125 pounds) bracket, and three-time NCAA champ and 2016 gold medalist Kyle Snyder, who competes at 97 kilograms (213 pounds). Finally, in the women's freestyle event, Helen Maroulis will represent the NLWC at 57 kilograms.

When do NLWC wrestlers compete?

With tremendous thanks to FancoWrestlling on Twitter, here is an easy-to-follow schedule. All times eastern.

The men's freestyle schedule at the Olympics. Courtesy of FANCO Wrestling on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FancoWrestling

The women's freestyle schedule at the Olympics. Courtesy of FANCO Wrestling on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FancoWrestling

Men 57 kg bracket preview, odds to win: Thomas Gilman

Thomas Gilman is one of four NLWC wrestlers competing at the Olympics this week. Photo courtesy of UWW.

Gilman will have his work cut out for him to even find the medal stand, but it's not a good idea to count out the talented 27-year-old Nebraska native who was a three-time NCAA All-American, two-time Senior World Team member, and 2017 world silver medalist. That said, the competition is stiff. Zavur Uguev of Russia, a two-time world champ, is the betting favorite at FanDuel, and eight members of the 16-man bracket have better odds than Gilman (34-1), including 2019 World silver medalist Suleyman Atli (Turkey, +270), Stevan Micic (Serbia, 5-1), Ravi Kumar (India, 13-1), and Nurislam Sanayev (Kazakhstan (23-1). It goes without saying that GIlman hitting the medal stand would be a major accomplishment.

Women 57 kg bracket preview, odds to win: Helen Maroulis

Helen Maroulis is one of four NLWC members wrestling at the Olympics. Photo courtesy of UWW.

Here's a fact that might be surprising: Helen Maroulis, the 2016 gold medal winner in women's freestyle at 53 kilograms, is not the favorite in this year's games. Instead, that honor has been bestowed upon Risako Kawai of Japan, who was the 63 kilogram champ in 2016 and is even money to win another one, albeit at a different weight. Maroulis is listed at 7-1, which looks to be astoundingly appealing odds for the right to back a two-time World champ and four-time medalist at Worlds who has already tasted gold and will certainly be hungry for another one. Besides those two standouts, Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye is a 2019 World bronze medalist and three-time World medalist and listed at +430 at FanDuel, while China's Ningning Rong is +550. No. 4 seed Iryna Kurachkina of Russia shouldn't be counted out either at 11-1. All told, it will be a surprise if Maroulis misses the medal stand, and from our view, topping the podium again is much more likely than the odds suggest, as well.

Men 86 kg bracket preview, odds to win: David Taylor

David Taylor is one of four NLWC members competing at the Olympics. Photo courtesy of UWW.

The Magic Man is ready to take his act to Toyko, and the betting public likes his chances. Fanduel lists the two-time NCAA champ, three-time U.S. Open champion (2015, 2017, 2018), and 2017 and 2018 World Cup champion as the -135 favorite to take home the gold when the action is complete at the wrestling venue inside of Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture. The 30-year-old Ohio native will not be without his fair share of challengers, of course, headlined by the 74 kg champ back in 2016, Hassan Yazdanicharati of Iran, who Taylor beat en route to his 2018 gold at Worlds. Yazdanicharati is listed at +125, while India's 22-year-old phenom Deepak Punia is 8-1 and Artur Naifonov of the R.O.C is 10-1. All other members of the 16-man bracket have double-digit odds. Call it a homer pick, but Taylor has trained for this moment for a long time, and we like his chances to win it all.

Men 97 kg bracket preview, odds to win: Kyle Snyder

Kyle Snyder is one of four NLWC members competing at the Olympics. UWW photo.

The odds board suggests otherwise, but this weight class should come down to two freestyle legends: Kyle Snyder and Russia's Abdulrashid Sadulaev. Each has beaten the other one once, and they both have won Olympic gold before. As USA Wrestling aptly notes: "Snyder owns two World titles (2015, 2017) and an Olympic gold at 97 kg, and Sadulaev has an Olympic gold at 86 kg and two World titles at 86 kg (2014, 2015) in addition to his 2018 and 2019 golds at 97 kg." They are on opposite sides of the bracket, which of course will lead many to hope they meet again in the finals. Sadulaev is the -250 favorite at FanDuel, while Snyder is 6-to-1. Curiously, Iran's Mohammadhossein Mohammadian is between them at +430 despite not having anywhere close to the same international experience or accomplishments. There's one other gold medalist in this bracket, 2012 champ Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan, but to us, this comes down to one of the top two seeds. We'll give Sadulaev the slight nod, if only because he's pinned Snyder, whose win over the Russian was a 6-5 decision.

NLWC Medal Predictions

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic logos in Tokyo. AP photo

Gilman: Off the medal stand Maroulis: Gold Taylor: Gold Snyder: Silver

