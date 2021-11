Nittany Nation TV: Ryan Roberts talks Penn State's 2022 NFL Draft prospects

Nittany Nation publisher Richard Schnyderite spoke with RiseNDraft's NFL Draft scout Ryan Roberts, who is also a regional scout for the College Gridiron Showcase detailing which Penn State Football players have a shot at the 2022 NFL Draft.

