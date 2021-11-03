Nittany Nation TV: PSU Football players preview Maryland matchup
The following Penn State football players met with the media this week to discuss practice and preview their upcoming game against Maryland.
Check out all of their video interviews below.
WIDE RECEIVER CAMERON SULLIVAN-BROWN
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN RASHEED WALKER
DEFENSIVE TACKLE DERRICK TANGELO
