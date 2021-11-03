Nittany Nation TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Penn State versus Maryland
The Penn State football team will take on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday down in College Park, Maryland kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on the Fox Sports 1.
Watch the simulation of the upcoming game below courtesy of NCAA Football 14 below and take a look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.
Notes:
-- It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver especially.
|Opponent
|Sim Result
|Actual Result
|
@Wisconsin
|
N/A
|
16-10 Penn State
|
Ball State
|
38-3 Penn State
|
44-13 Penn State
|
Auburn
|
17-6 Auburn
|
28-20 Penn State
|
Villanova
|
N/A only FBS teams avail.
|
38-17 Penn State
|
Indiana
|
N/A
|
24-0 Penn State
|
@Iowa
|
9-7 Penn State
|
23-20 Iowa
|
Illinois
|
20-14 Illinois
|
20-18 Illinois
|
@Ohio State
|
24-17 Penn State
|
33-24 Ohio State
|
@Maryland
|
SEE VIDEO ABOVE
|
TBD
