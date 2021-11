Nittany Nation TV: Chatting it up with four-star QB Drew Allar

The Nittany Nation crew caught up with Penn State's four-star quarterback commit Drew Allar to recap his decision to choose the Nittany Lions, addressed the Ohio State visit rumors and talked about his incredible senior year.

