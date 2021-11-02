Nittany Nation Pod Ep. 1 -- Recap OSU, preview UMD and talk w/Drew Allar

Welcome to the Nittany Nation podcast, where our staff here at the PSU-Rivals site talk all things Penn State Football.

This week's episode features co-hosts Clay Sauertieg, Dylan Callaghan-Croley as well as Nittany Nation publisher Richard Schnyderite as the guys recap the Ohio State game and preview the upcoming Maryland game.

The guys also had a special interview with everyone's favorite quarterback commit Drew Allar, as he talked about his recruiting, addressed the nonstop Ohio State rumors and much more. If you want to watch the video from that interview, CLICK HERE. Enjoy!