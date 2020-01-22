“He didn’t even react,” Harrar said. “He huddled us up right away. That was the biggest difference I’ve seen. He huddled us up, he said next play, and then he got right back on defense, right back on offense. His head was in the game. I love to see that.”

Calling a shooting foul block on Stevens, the play sent Washington to the line, but maybe more important to the Nittany Lions, didn’t send Stevens into orbit.

Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center, his Nittany Lions leading Ohio State, 25-16, the junior big man trailed as Buckeye Duane Washington Jr. drove to the basket. Standing in the way, seemingly with position and holding his ground, was senior teammate Lamar Stevens .

Three years as a teammate to Stevens, Harrar continued, has been long enough to understand the significance of the change in reaction. An evolution Stevens has been working to make, especially as a senior this season, a long history exists to the contrary.



“Coach says, ‘Touchdown Lamar,’” Harrar said, simultaneously referencing Notre Dame’s famed ‘Touchdown Jesus’ while pantomiming Stevens’ frequent, arms-up, reaction to foul calls that go against him. “But, I mean, just seeing that, it helps us out.”

At 13-5 on the season, 3-4 against Big Ten competition, Penn State has been charged with more fouls than any other team in the league this year and is tied for No. 200 of 350 programs nationally. At 331 total fouls called against the Nittany Lions, they’ve averaged 18.4 team fouls per game and, with 140 total personal fouls called in the Big Ten, a full 20.0 each conference game.

Welcoming a Big Ten official before the season, Harrar said the message to the team was that officials are just like players, just wearing a different type of jersey. “We’re basketball players, too,” Harrar recalled the official saying. “We make mistakes. We’re going to have calls that don’t go your way.”

Bringing that understanding to the hardwood, that basketball is a fundamentally flawed game, Harrar and the Nittany Lions have worked to improve their body language before, during, and following games, much of it at the urging of head coach Patrick Chambers.

Most recently coming off a three-game losing streak before topping the Buckeyes, 90-76, Chambers was asked how the feeling the day after the game differed from that of the previous 11, in which the Nittany Lions were coming off a loss or losses.

His answer?

“Nothing changes for me. I know that sounds crazy,” Chambers said. “I'm telling you. Do you want to know what I do on Sundays? I go to 7:30 mass. That's what I do. If I'm in town, I'm going to 7:30 mass. And I usually bring my children. And that's what I do. And then I go to The Naked Egg. So if you're looking for me at 8:45, I'll be at The Naked Egg. Having a whole farm, over medium, with bacon.

“Coaches are nuts. We get into our routine, this is our routine, and it's not changing. This is who we are. Now, did it feel better? In the bottom of my belly? Yes. Of course it did. To be able to come back, especially after the way they beat us and being on a three-game losing streak, to be able to get a great win in front of close to 15,000. It was a significant win for us.”

The Nittany Lions will look to take that energy on the road Wednesday evening when they face Michigan in Ann Arbor (7 p.m. BTN).

And just as they did after each of the three previous losses, the players will look toward Chambers as the steadying presence, through good and bad.

“Coach is our leader that we're always looking towards him and he will just give us the steady ground that we need sometimes,” Harrar said. “Basketball is a game of runs, so when we're in the huddle, we're trying to talk to each other for a minute and then Coach will come and everyone will calm down, breathe because we know we gotta punch back. I think Coach is definitely our leader. That's his favorite saying, body language. Present yourself like you're a winner at all times.”

Coming off Saturday’s win with a day of rest on Sunday and practices Monday and Tuesday before traveling, Chambers said he was encouraged by the initial response he saw from his group. But, he added, an improvement would be necessary for how the program handles its successes.

“Today's energy was great. You're worried because you gave them a day off on Sunday. But they came back with great purpose and intent,” Chambers said. “Obviously, your body language is going to be better after a victory or a win. But which leads me to this, we have to continue to grow and learn around successes.

“How do we handle successes? We had successes early and we didn't handle it real well after Iowa. And now you go through a couple of speed bumps and now you're back with... I thought was a sound victory. We have to now learn how to handle short-term successes and extend them to everyday consistency."