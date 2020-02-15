Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers recognized Northwestern before the Wildcats set foot in the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon. Hosting a noon tip against the Big Ten’s last-place team, Chambers and the Nittany Lions saw past the Wildcats’ struggles and lone conference win on the season. Instead, he intimated this week, he saw a competitive team with a record not indicative of its talent. And he saw, at least partially, a bit of the Penn State team that started the 2018-19 season winless in its first 10 games in the Big Ten. “For myself and staff and the leaders, it's a scary game because of the way they shoot the basketball,” Chambers said. “We watched (them) at Rutgers, we watched the Purdue game, and they played some flawless basketball, shooting threes and really guarding and making life difficult. Chris (Collins) does a great job.” Unable to produce the type of tip-to-buzzer performance that has guided the Nittany Lions through a seven-game winning streak leading into this one, Penn State still did more than enough to keep it going. Led by 23 points and seven rebounds from Lamar Stevens, the Nittany Lions kept Northwestern at bay through a late push to earn a 77-61 win in front of 14,402 fans at the BJC. Our Class of 2020 Recruiting Issue is now available. Order your copy today!



Lamar Stevens notched a game high 23 points and seven rebounds in Penn State's 77-61 win against Northwestern Saturday afternoon. (AP Images)

The win improved the Nittany Lions to 20-5 for the season and 10-4 in the Big Ten with an opportunity, depending on the outcome of Maryland at Michigan State, to move into first place in the league Saturday evening. To do so, the Nittany Lions needed to snap a 6-point Northwestern run and an 0 for 6 drought from the floor, keyed by a critical Myles Dread 3-pointer with 4:43 left to play. “We're in the Big Ten. Teams are not going to roll over in the Big Ten. Coaches are not going to allow their teams to roll over in the Big Ten,” Chambers said. “I've been in that situation, my first few years, or more. Leaders don't let their teams quit and stop playing. And that's what he did. “You got to fight that. As we develop and mature and gain these valuable experiences, you got to be able to punch back when they go on their runs. And I felt like we did that.”