“We have to do a much better job in that arena because Indiana is one of the best in the country,” Chambers said. “If (they’re) not the best in the league, definitely top 10 in the country.”

Attributing the improvements to simplification defensively, switching less and finding better rebounding matchups as a result, Chambers still believed offensive rebounding could be improved. In fact, in hosting Indiana Wednesday (8:30 p.m., BTN), he believed it would be critical.

Opponent field-goal percentage had dropped, the Buckeyes connecting on only 43 percent of their shots from the floor while the Wolverines hit on just 35.3 percent. Opponent 3-point percentages had also dropped, the Buckeyes connecting on 45 percent before Michigan hit just 17.9 percent (5 of 28) from beyond-the-arc.

Patrick Chambers saw an improved defensive performance from his Nittany Lions in wins against Ohio State and at Michigan before last weekend’s open date.

The stats confirm it.



Through nine conference games, Indiana leads the league in defensive rebounding, holding opponents to 31.7 boards per game against their own 38.7. The plus-7.0 rebounds per game are second only to Michigan State’s 7.4.

And, maybe more important, the challenge for the Nittany Lions is not limited to pure rebounds. Even challenging for rebounds against an opponent so adept, Chambers acknowledged, can create it additional havoc.

“It’s foul trouble. You go for an offensive rebound and foul trouble and that's where a lot of the fouls are coming from,” Chambers said of his Nittany Lions, who are now 12th in the league for fouls this season. “So we have to do our job. We have to be in stances. We have to find bodies when the shot goes up, because (Justin) Smith's the three. That's a big three. And they played two fives, really.

“So we have to do a great job of low-post defense, ball pressure on the outside and doing all the little things that we've done over the last couple games against some of the fives that are out there in this league.”

The issue for the Nittany Lions defensively, of course, is that even in a 77-76 weekend loss to No. 15 Maryland, Indiana capitalized on the paint pressure it faced. Knocking down 9 of 19 shots from deep, the Hoosiers nearly pulled off the comeback bid in College Park, Md.

“Playing so big and, kind of old school, playing inside out, they made a ton of threes the other night so… now it's like whoa, wait a second, they were averaging four or five and now, they just made nine,” Chambers said. “So that kind of changes things. So we'll digest it, we'll break it down and we'll present the best game plan for us.”

Offensively, Chambers indicated Indiana’s pack-line defense, having steadily improved through Archie Miller’s three-year tenure with the Hoosiers, won’t be cause for change within the Nittany Lions’ plans.

“They're a great defensive team. We're all playing a version of the pack line, trying to keep people out of the paint. That's the goal because when you put pressure on the paint, that means there are rotations, somebody's gotta help, and then you hope that you get a kick out and make threes,” Chambers said. “We're going to play exactly the way we've been playing. We've been playing through the post a little bit. I think Myreon Jones has been doing a great job playing off ball screens.

“I think everybody's being an all-star in their role right now. And we can't change for Indiana. We got to be who we are. A bunch of teams have played pack line this year that we've found success and we haven't found success.”