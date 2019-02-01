The Nittany Lions (10-0/6-0) won seven matches, two by margins worth bonus points, and beat Michigan 25-11 for their 55th consecutive victory and eighth straight win over the Wolverines (9-1/5-1) in front of 15,703 fans.

The Wolverines matched up rather well at 165, 174 and 184 but the fact that Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Shakur Rasheed won the close bouts meant that Michigan couldn't win the overall match that was closer than the final 14-point margin indicated.

One wrestling match is all about the 10 individual match-ups, and on Friday night before a raucous, sold-out Jordan Center crowd and a national BTN audience, fourth-ranked Michigan came oh, so close to matching up with No.1 Penn State.

Next up next Friday for Penn State is No. 5 Ohio State, and the Buckeyes match up well against the Lions, even though they lost 19-17 to Michigan last Friday. But Penn State coach Cael Sanderson will savor this match for a little while before he focuses on that one.



"That's a very good team," Sanderson said about Michigan. "We won some close matches … the guys fought hard. Even in the ones we lost we gave a good effort.

"I'm more worried about our performance and wrestling with fire and enthusiasm, and with 16,000 people there, we want to wrestle some enthusiasm. Michigan has a great team, and we're going see them again (in the postseason)."

That's what Michigan coach Sean Bormet is counting on.

“It was a razor-thin dual meet. At the end, that scoreboard didn’t really reflect it but that dual meet was decided on one takedown in three separate bouts,” he said.

“I thought our guys competed really well. I thought at the majority of the weights we had more offense. They ended up capitalizing on some nice counter-offense but overall, it was a razor thin dual meet.”

Michigan led 11-6 after the opening five bouts after wins from Drew Mattin at 125, No. 1-ranked Stevan Micic at 133 and Malik Amine at 149. Penn State's Nick Lee stemmed some Michigan momentum with a big-time, four-takedown performance and a 10-4 win over No. 6 Kanen Storr at 141, and No. 1 Jason Nolf took down No. 5 Alex Pantaleo 9-2 at 157.

Pantaleo stayed aggressive against Nolf and it paid off in preventing a major decision. Nolf scored the opening takedown and worked a bow-and-arrow on Pantaleo for four nearfall points. An escape made it 7-0 but Nolf had to hip out of a great double-leg shot by Pantaleo and finally yielded a late takedown to another strong double-leg attempt.

Joseph has become known for winning the close bouts and scoring a takedown with a half-second left in the first sudden victory overtime period to beat Logan Massa supported that claim.

Neither wrestler shot in the first period and each escaped and each was penalized for a hands to the face call, which sent it to overtime tied at 2. But Joseph slipped behind Massa and went with a forward trip to get him to the mat in the nick of time for the 4-2 win.

"I'm not saying wrestling close matches is fun but it's exciting," Joseph said. "That's like a moment you're gonna remember. You want to win it and you're gonna do whatever you can to win it. It's exciting for me."

Hall's match was equally tight but he scored a takedown in regulation – shrugging Myles Amine and slipping behind him with under 30 seconds left in the final period – to upend the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 174, 3-2.

"Hall wrestled well. His opponent is somebody he could very well see in the national tournament," Sanderson said. "You have to be ready to wrestle. He fended off some great attacks and he was close to scoring a few additional times but didn't get points.

"He's a tough kid, he trusts his conditioning and his defense, and when he has to score he can score. You don't have the success he has without being tough in all positions," Sanderson said.

Sanderson has developed this program into one in which the individuals believe they can every time out, no matter the situation. The wins in the close bouts Friday night were the difference.

"They're just tough kids,'' Sanderson said about his team in general. "They come from a background where they have a history of pulling tough matches out. We hope we can advance that in their careers and training.

"They have a history of doing that, they train with one another and they push each other. They certainly have a history of success and that's probably where that comes from."

Penn State's Rasheed returned from some time off because of a right knee injury and did just enough to topple Jelani Embree 5-3 in the night's most boring match. Two takedowns in the first period was Rasheed's offense.

Nickal built a 14-4 lead before cradling Jackson Striggow in 5:50 to clinch the match for Penn State. And heavyweight Anthony Cassar put on an impressive display of offense against freshman Mason Parris, motoring to an 11-4 lead – after the first three minutes. Six takedowns and a nearfall led to a 19-8 major decision to cap off the night.

"Did I score 11 points," Cassar said, repeating a question about his first-period output. "That's a lot of points."

PENN STATE 25, MICHIGAN 11

125: Drew Mattin, M dec Devin Schnupp 6-0.

133: Stevan Micic, M tech fall Scott Stossel 7:00 (20-5).

141: Nick Lee, PS dec Kanen Storr 10-4.

149: Malik Amine, M dec Jerod Verkleeren 7-6.

157: Jason Nolf, PS dec Alec Pantaleo 9-2.

165: Vincenzo Joseph, PS dec Logan Massa 4-2 SV-1.

174: Mark Hall, PS dec Myles Amine 3-2.

184: Shakur Rasheed, PS dec Jelani Embree 5-3.

197: Bo Nickal, PS pin Jackson Striggow 5:50.

285: Anthony Cassar, PS maj dec Mason Parris 19-8.