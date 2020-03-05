“You don’t make things bigger than they really are. Just kind of help them keep things in perspective and, again, whether it's the Olympics or the Big Tens or a dual meet, we just want to be the best we can be.”

“You have to bring the young kids along and be patient with them. But these guys have plenty of experience of postseasons and wrestling in big tournaments,” Sanderson said.

“It's just to compete with some fire and some enthusiasm … some gratitude,” Sanderson said. “Just the things that are most important in the long term. If we do that, we'll obviously get our best results. It's the same goal always — to be the best we can be and have fun in the battle.”

Regardless of the lineup, which has fluctuated throughout the season, expectations are the same for Penn State, at least as far as coach Cael Sanderson is concerned.

The best qualifying tournament in the country begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues at 6:30 that night. Sunday’s consolation rounds begin at noon and the finals, set for a live, national broadcast on BTN, start at 3:30 p.m. Penn State, last year’s conference title winner, is a decided underdog to Iowa in this one.

Half of Penn State’s wrestling team collectively has 10 NCAA medals and either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the Big Ten Championship weekend. It’s the five other guys who have never wrestled in a B1G tournament who will determine how the Nittany Lions will fare at Rutgers on Saturday and Sunday.

125 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Spencer Lee, Iowa. 2. Devin Schroeder, Purdue. 3. Patrick McKee, Minnesota. 4. Justin Cardani, Illinois.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 8

PENN STATE STUFF: Brandon Meredith is 12-13 and will be hard-pressed to qualify unless he can start to pull out the close matches he’s typically in, and that will happen with consistently being able to finish his takedown shots. He’s been right on the cusp.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: The chances of Iowa’s Spencer Lee not winning this weight class are virtually zero. The battle for places 2-8 could be interesting; the battle for No. 1 will be anything but.





133 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Seth Gross, Wisconsin. 2. Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State. 3. Austin DeSanto, Iowa. 4. Travis Piotrowski, Illinois.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 7

PENN STATE STUFF: Roman Bravo-Young is peaking and that could be a problem for the rest of the bracket. But this bracket is loaded with All-Americans. Bravo-Young is 17-1 and his only loss is 6-5 to NCAA champion Gross. The sophomore’s speed and quickness have made him a fan favorite.

“I think he started out a little slower than he was capable of. Something kind of snapped and he started to figure things out and he's just been wrestling with more confidence and more fire the last couple months,” Sanderson said about Bravo-Young. As for Bravo-Young, he knows what to expect. “I know it's gonna be tough; 133 is tough and this thing is just more practice. People remember you from NCAA’s not Big Tens, so that’s my take on it,” he said.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: Look at the top four and factor in Northwestern All-America Sebastian Rivera, back from injury, and this will be one of the tournament’s most exciting weight classes. Count on Bravo-Young being in the thick of it.





141 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Nick Lee, Penn State. 2. Luke Pletcher, Ohio State. 3. Max Murin, Iowa. 4 Chad Red, Nebraska.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 8

PENN STATE STUFF: If it’s another weekend of action, it’s another opportunity for Lee to show how good he is. That was on display Feb. 15 when he earned the No. 1 ranking by taking down then-No. 1 Luke Pletcher of Ohio State, 8-4. “The pressure’s a blessing,” Lee said. “If you're there, you should be proud of that and try to have fun in the tournament. So I think the pressure’s there, but it's a blessing; it means you're doing something right.”

OVERALL OUTLOOK: Anything but a Lee-Pletcher rematch would be a shocker. Other contenders are Max Murin, Iowa; Chad Red, Nebraska; and Mitch McKee, Minnesota.





149 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Sammy Sasso, Ohio State. 2. Pat Lugo, Iowa. 3. Brayton Lee, Minnesota. 4. Kanen Storr, Michigan.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 10

PENN STATE STUFF: Five of Jarod Verkleeren’s six losses have been by a total of 10 points; the other loss was by fall when he failed to let go while defending a takedown attempt and got caught. He lost in overtime to No. 1 Sasso and No. 6 Lee and defeated No. 8 Kizhan Clarke 3-1. “I think I just had room to grow. And I started off the year kind of rough, but I’ve just kind of been getting better and better leading up to Big Tens; it should be fun,” Verkleeren said. “I know that I can compete with these guys. So that's what I'm going to do at Big Tens.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: A Sasso-Lugo finals rematch is likely but there’s plenty of depth underneath fighting for a high finish and possible high NCAA seed.





157 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Ryan Deakin, Northwestern. 2. Kaleb Young, Iowa. 3. Kendall Coleman, Purdue. 4. Will Lewan, Michigan.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 6

PENN STATE STUFF: Pipher wrestled most of the season in place of injured Brady Berge and had to beat teammate Luke Gardner in the practice room to earn the spot. It’s a big ask for Pipher with just six NCAA qualifiers at this weight. “I think I'm a lot better than I was as beginning of the year,” Pipher said. “I'm not sure everybody would say that, but right now I feel the best I’ve felt and I just am super excited to compete and so I'm definitely feeling good right now.”

OVERALL OUTLOOK: It’s not an overly strong field behind Deakin and plenty of good battles to be among the top six should materialize. Gardner’s goal is to be a part of that.





165 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Vincenzo Joseph, Penn State. 2. Alex Marinelli, Iowa. 3 Evan Wick, Wisconsin. 4. Isaiah White, Nebraska.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 8

PENN STATE STUFF: Joseph (13-0) is the top seed by virtue of a 7-5 win over Marinelli and dominating victories over Wick and White. Joseph, a two-time NCAA champion and three-time finalist, is looking for his first Big Ten title.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: Between better weight management, quicker attacks and better finishes have Joseph in high-level performances. He’ll need to maintain that edge to hold off these challengers over the next three weeks.





174 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Michael Kemerer, Iowa. 2. Mark Hall, Penn State. 3. Dylan Lydy, Purdue. 4. Devin Skatzka, Minnesota.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 9

PENN STATE STUFF: Hall (20-1) is a defending B1G champ and was ranked No. 1 all season until losing 11-6 to Kemerer on Jan. 31. A three-time NCAA finalist and one-time champ, Hall is 113-6 with his career quickly winding down.

OVERALL OUTLOOK: Certainly a quality weight class but only Hall and Kemerer are at the elite level, making this likely rematch a highly anticipated Sunday afternoon bout.





184 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Aaron Brooks, Penn State. 2. Cam Caffey, Michigan State. 3. Abe Assad, Iowa. 4. Taylor Venz, Nebraska.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 10

PENN STATE STUFF: Brooks (12-1) lost 9-5 to Venz but rebounded with big wins over Assad, Johnny Sebastian (Wisconsin) and Rocky Jordan (Ohio State). His progress will be measured by a possible semifinal rematch with Venz and how he holds up under tournament pressure. Little reason to think the highly polished freshman won’t flourish. “I think Aaron's right there,” Sanderson said. “Aaron brings a great attitude and you know he's a title contender right now.”

OVERALL OUTLOOK: Plenty of challenges await Brooks against older, more experienced wrestlers. Ten might be too many qualifiers for this weight but plenty of balance throughout the class and a great opportunity for Brooks to take another step on the national stage.





197 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Kollin Moore, Ohio State. 2. Eric Schultz, Nebraska. 3. Jacob Warner, Iowa 4. Christian Brunner, Purdue.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 6

PENN STATE STUFF: With such few qualifiers, this is a key weight class for Penn State and senior Shakur Rasheed in terms of not only looking ahead to the NCAAs but the B1G title race. Rasheed is just 5-4 after reentering the lineup on Jan. 10 after March 2019 knee surgery. “I'm optimistic that he will have the right mindset and just go out and compete freely because that's really when he's at his best,” Sanderson said about Rasheed. “Obviously, as a team, that would be very helpful for the team score to have Shak go score some points out there.”

OVERALL OUTLOOK: This is Moore’s weight to lose and with just five other NCAA spots, Rasheed and others will have to muster up peak performances to advance.





285 POUNDS

TOP FOUR SEEDS: 1. Mason Parris, Michigan. 2. Gable Steveson, Minnesota. 3. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa. 4. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin.

NCAA QUALIFIERS: 7

PENN STATE STUFF: Freshman Seth Nevills is ranked 16th in the NCAA Coaches rankings and is seeded seventh and also will play a role in whether Penn State can challenge Iowa for the B1G title. Nevills has lost three of his last five bouts; he hasn’t faced Parris or Hillger and lost to Gary Traub of Ohio State. “We just need a little more fighting spirit out of Seth,” Sanderson said. “I think he has the tools, he just has to believe in himself and he could be right there, too.”

OVERALL OUTLOOK: Steveson is the star of the show, especially without injured Penn State big guy Anthony Cassar, last year’s Big Ten and NCAA titlist. This weight gives new meaning to the term ‘big dance.’ A Steveson-Parris final could be a great ending to a great tournament.