Eric Ayala’s easy bucket under the basket brought Maryland within a point of the Nittany Lions with just 7:32 remaining in the game. It’d be the Terrapins’ last made field goal of the evening. Led by a stifling defensive effort and crucial scoring contributions from seniors John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler, the Nittany Lions produced a 55-50 win against Maryland Friday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. The scoring production was Penn State’s lowest of the 2020-21 season but was enough to improve the program to 7-8 overall and 4-7 against Big Ten competition. And coming off their next-lowest offensive output of the season in a blowout loss at Wisconsin Tuesday night, that ability to push past its scoring deficiencies proved to be of critical significance to the Nittany Lions against the Terrapins (10-9, 4-8). “In the end, I think our guys, they didn't flinch. I think that's important,” Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said. “We got down on ourselves at Wisconsin. We didn't make shots and it affected our defensive mentality and our disposition, and that didn't happen tonight. “As we weren't making shots, we were still grinding and playing. We turned the ball over, but we still got big stops and we got rebounds and we made plays. It was almost appropriate for the way the game was played today. It was just an ugly basketball game.”

Ugly as it might have been, Penn State connecting on just 17 of 54 shots to Maryland’s mark of 17of 48, with 29 combined turnovers between the two teams, it was undeniably competitive throughout. At a standstill offensively through much of the first half, Penn State only cracking double-digits scoring at the 7:13 mark while Maryland followed shortly thereafter, the two teams seesawed in waves only to reach halftime deadlocked at 23-23. Frustrated by an inability to get going offensively, leading scorers Myreon Jones and Seth Lundy held to 1 of 10 shooting and just 2 points in the first half, the Nittany Lions instead set a determination to remain patient and steadfast in the second. “Give props to Maryland. I think they're a tough team,” Harrar said. “They're not the biggest team in the Big Ten obviously, they don't have a seven-footer that everyone else has. But they're a tough team and they kept us out of the paint.

“So our message in halftime was that we got to touch the paint. We got to get paint touches and then that will lead to better threes if we want to take threes, or it will get us to the foul line like it did. So I think it's a different style of basketball we played today but we still came out with the win.” Though the second half would finally see the two teams initially break through their scoring challenges, neither could shake the other. Only Wheeler’s third 3-pointer of the game at the 11:33 mark created a separation in either direction of more than two points, which the Nittany Lions managed to extend to their biggest advantage of the game at 45-38 on a pair of Sam Sessom free throws. Shooting 71 percent from the line coming into the game, the Nittany Lions’ freebie efficiency proved essential down the stretch. With the Terrapins blanked from the floor, but sending home six free throws, the Nittany Lions’ seven makes and Myles Dread 3-pointer with 4:34 to play was ultimately the difference.