“I almost wanted a game because we were playing well,” said Chambers. “However, I did think longterm and the next 12 games are going to be as hard as the first eight. So we gave them off Sunday, gave them off Monday, came back and had a short workout Tuesday just really to get them up and down, focused on certain things offensively and defensively, and watch some film.”

Believing the performances good enough to win games, that the Nittany Lions came up short left Chambers feeling as though another game might have been good.

“Honestly, I felt we were playing really well,” said Chambers, citing solid performances at Nebraska, against Iowa, and on the road at Minnesota Saturday.

And for head coach Patrick Chambers, whether or not it came at the right time is something for which he’s still uncertain.

Off to an 0-8 start in the Big Ten, all but three of which were highly competitive games, the Penn State men’s basketball program got a week off.

What the Nittany Lions watched was both good and bad.



Against conference opponents, they continue to have the worst scoring offense in the league at just 61.8 points per outing, but have held on to the middle of the pack in scoring defense at 70.5 points surrendered per game.

Worse, and most consequential for a team Chambers believes might have three or four more wins this season were it not for faulty free throw shooting, the Nittany Lions check in at dead last in the conference. Hitting just 59.6 percent of their attempts from the charity stripe, the Nittany Lions are well below a conference that features nine teams shooting 70 percent-and-above.

Evaluating the struggle, one that again reared its head in the Lions' most recent 65-64 loss at Minnesota, Chambers explained why this group should be performing better at the foul line.

“We are doing everything we can. It really comes down to the confidence, clear head, positive thinking, good, intelligent thoughts, and your routine. And just keep getting there. And I said that the other day. Just keep getting there, keep putting ourselves in this position,” said Chambers. “And look, you've been there now multiple times, multiple games. I mean really, a lot of games where one free throw or two free throws could have been the difference. Learn from experience. We've been there, go up there and tell yourself ‘Hey, I've been here before, let's knock these out.’ It's very simple.

“So we're working on it. It's not like we're not working on it. But again, if you bring too much attention to it, it's going to be like the second baseman that can't throw to first, and we don't want that either.”

Eager to break the string of mistakes that have compounded upon themselves this season in otherwise winnable games, Chambers let the Nittany Lions get away from the game completely for a few days earlier this week. Calling it a chance to reenergize, focus on academics, and get healthy both mentally and physically, Chambers is looking for his team to enter their Saturday afternoon game with Rutgers (4:30 p.m., BTN) with clear heads.

And, should they find themselves in the late-game position that has often been the case

“I’m all about keep putting ourselves in that position. Keep giving us a chance at that eight-minute mark, when you're on the road at Nebraska and you're only down one. Man, I'll take that any day, any year I've been in the Big Ten. Same thing at Minnesota. Two very difficult places to play. Iowa, they're hotter than anybody in the country, we're right there playing great basketball,” said Chambers. “Again, (we’re) playing hard but we need to play a little bit smarter and we gotta stop compounding the problem. We gotta move on quickly and have that short term memory.”