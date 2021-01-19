Dominated by an Illini outfit on both ends of the floor, a pair of first-half runs helped send the Nittany Lions ultimately to a 79-65 loss. The decision marked their fifth-straight against Big Ten competition, landing the program at 0-5 in the conference and 3-6 for the season.

Much of the Lions' struggles Tuesday night could be tied to the paint and their decided disadvantage against 7-foot-1, 285-pound Illini big man Kofi Cockburn. A force that demanded the attention to put Penn State into a 2-3 zone for much of the first half, what Cockburn didn't produce on the floor or the free throw line showed up elsewhere in the form of open jumpers and 3-pointers for the Illini (10-5, 6-3).

Citing what he described as having played it "pretty well" in prior performances against Purdue and Indiana, Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said the zone was made in an attempt to counterbalance Cockburn's outsized influence on the game.

"We just felt matchup-wise, we had to try to get him off balance a little bit and really limit our fouling. I'll be perfectly honest with you, normally you foul less in zone, be able to contain penetration better, put guys in positions closer to the rim, and I thought we had some good stops early, but they hurt us on the offensive class, which is obviously something that pops up playing zone," Ferry said. "But it's been showing up in our man-to-man, too. We're still working. We're still a work in progress, but we're competing and we're getting better. Having to make an adjustment to this game, we just don't match up very well to this Illinois team."

That much would play out without much room for dispute the rest of the way.

Locked at 17-17 thanks to a Penn State barrage of 3-pointers, converting on 5 of 6 to begin the game between Myreon Jones, Seth Lundy, and Myles Dread, the Nittany Lions' spark was quickly snuffed out by a 10-0 Illinois run with distributed, varied scoring at all three levels. Stanching the bleeding briefly with a Trent Buttrick layup and another Dread 3-pointer, the Nittany Lions quickly found themselves in trouble again.

What'd been a 29-23 deficit ballooned to 41-23 in a stretch of four minutes that saw an avalanche of Nittany Lion turnovers, made Illini buckets, trips to the free throw line for the hosts and, most notably, a dry spell from the floor that saw Penn State miss each of its final seven field goal attempts in the final five minutes of the half.

Exacerbating the circumstances for the Nittany Lions, an Illinois-instigated brouhaha with just 2.8 seconds left before the half drew technical fouls for true freshman D.J. Gordon and wing Izaiah Brockington for Penn State, and Da'Monte Williams of the Illini. Upending a 5-0 run for Penn State earned exclusively at the free throw line, the Illini went to the half with a 42-28 lead that wouldn't be seriously threatened the rest of the way.

A pronounced defensive effort that limited Penn State to just 28.6 percent shooting in the first half and only 33.9 for the game, connecting on 21 of 62 shots from the floor and falling to just 1 of 7 beyond-the-arc in the second half, the hosts took advantage of the Nittany Lions' mistakes with a 20-10 advantage on points off of turnovers and a 30-22 edge on points in the paint. Expanding their lead to as many as 22 points behind a second-half blitz from Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini easily kept the Nittany Lions at bay the rest of the game as Cockburn proved repeatedly to be a momentum-killer for anything Penn State attempted to do offensively.

"I thought as a team their whole defensive disposition was significantly different. They were really physical. They were physical with our guards, they were physical with their ball screens," Ferry said. "It looked like a team (that was) playing with a sense of urgency. They just lost two games in a row at home, and I thought you can tell defensively they were really locked in, trying to take some stuff away from being really physical with our guys.

"Give them credit. When you have Kofi inside and you have Ayo on the outside, that's a great combination and I think it allows other guys to just play. Those other guys really don't have to do much, they can play off of those guys and that's why I think that makes them a really good team."

Beyond the injury of Penn State's tepid performance in the loss, Ferry was also held to account for unspecified postgame comments that earned the program an "institutional fine" of $10k as well as a public reprimand from the Big Ten for violating the league's sportsmanship policy.

Immediately addressing the issue in his opening comments in the postgame, Ferry declined to elaborate or specify what behavior led to the fine, only saying that he "acted inappropriately after the game" and "made a comment to the officials."

"I really regret my actions. It was uncalled for. Sometimes frustration pops up, but I apologized to our team, I want to apologize to our athletic department and our university," Ferry said in his postgame statement. "I've been doing this a long time. I have great respect for the officials. I have really high standards for myself and for my team in the way we represent Penn State. And again, my actions failed to do that and that's on me.

"I should know better. I'm really extremely disappointed in myself. I've definitely learned from this experience and it won't happen again. I'm truly sorry. I would never want to put anybody in this situation and it was just something a little bit out of character. So I just really wanted to start with that, because I am really disappointed in myself. We'll learn and move on from this."

Penn State returns to action Thursday for its third game in five days when it hosts Rutgers (7-5, 3-5) at the Bryce Jordan Center (7 p.m., BTN).