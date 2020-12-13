The season isn't over.

Though Penn State football and its head coach, James Franklin, were still unaware of who they'd face in the Big Ten's "Champions Week" crossover game on Saturday, or even if they'd face anyone, the season will indeed continue.

According to an afternoon announcement by the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions will host Illinois on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

12/18 - Nebraska at Rutgers - 4 p.m. - Big Ten Network

12/18 - Purdue at Indiana - 7:30 p.m. - Big Ten Network

12/19 - Ohio State vs. Northwestern - 12 p.m. - FOX

12/19 - Minnesota vs. Wisconsin - 4 p.m. - Big Ten Network

12/19 - Michigan at Iowa - 7 p.m. - ESPN

12/19 - Michigan State at Maryland - Big Ten Network