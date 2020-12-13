Nittany Lions set to host Illinois in "Champions Week" matchup
The season isn't over.
Though Penn State football and its head coach, James Franklin, were still unaware of who they'd face in the Big Ten's "Champions Week" crossover game on Saturday, or even if they'd face anyone, the season will indeed continue.
According to an afternoon announcement by the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions will host Illinois on Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FS1.
Here is the rest of the schedule:
12/18 - Nebraska at Rutgers - 4 p.m. - Big Ten Network
12/18 - Purdue at Indiana - 7:30 p.m. - Big Ten Network
12/19 - Ohio State vs. Northwestern - 12 p.m. - FOX
12/19 - Minnesota vs. Wisconsin - 4 p.m. - Big Ten Network
12/19 - Michigan at Iowa - 7 p.m. - ESPN
12/19 - Michigan State at Maryland - Big Ten Network
Originally, the Big Ten planned to only have crossover games this week, but both Wisconsin vs. Minnesota and Maryland vs. Michigan State were cancelled earlier this season due to coronavirus concerns. Because of that, those divisional games will take place.
In a series the Penn State football program leads between the two schools, 19-5, the Nittany Lions have most recently won two-straight, earning a 63-24 win at Illinois in 2018 and a 39-0 decision at Beaver Stadium in 2015. Penn State's last loss to the Illini was in 2014 by a score of 16-14.
The Illini will be without head coach Lovie Smith, who was let go by the program Saturday. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will be the acting head coach for the game. Smith's coaching career has spanned more than four decades, landing in Illinois in 2016. He guided the Illini to a 17-35 overall record in his five seasons with the program.
