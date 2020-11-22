Penn State will look to dust itself off from yet another loss when it heads to Michigan for a noon kick this Saturday. The Nittany Lions (0-5) are coming off a 41-21 loss to Iowa at Beaver Stadium while the Wolverines (2-3) most recently won in triple-overtime at Rutgers, 48-42. The game will broadcast on ABC, and Michigan has opened as a four-point favorite according to Circa Sports.

Game Time Announcement



🆚: Michigan

⏰: 12:00 PM

🗓️: Sat. Nov. 28

📍: Ann Arbor, MI

📺: @ABCNetwork#WeAre pic.twitter.com/M1XMuoA4Kb — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 22, 2020

In the earliest advance betting lines back in the summer, Penn State opened as a 1.5 point favorite for a game that had originally been scheduled for Oct. 3 in Ann Arbor. Instead, following two amended 2020 schedules that eliminated non conference games and then another that reduced the load to eight games, the two teams will face off two days after Thanksgiving. The two programs have split their last four matchups dating back to a 2016 thrashing of the Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium, 49-10, which prompted a run of nine-straight wins for the Nittany Lions and a Rose Bowl berth. Penn State then notched wins against the Wolverines in 2017 (42-13) and last season (28-21) in Whiteout games at Beaver Stadium, while Michigan won a 42-7 contest late in the 2018 season. Michigan holds a 14-9 overall advantage in the series dating back to the first contest between the two teams during the 1993 season.