Penn State's postseason accolades grew Tuesday afternoon as the Associated Press announced it's first- and second-team All-Big Ten selections. Among them, the NIttany Lions placed defensive end Shaka Toney as a first-teamer, joined on the second team by tight end Pat Freiermuth, guard Mike Miranda, end Jayson Oweh, and safety Lamont Wade.

The honors are the first Associated Press all-conference selections for four of the five players, with Freiermuth having earned a second-team selection for his performance as a sophomore in 2019. On top of the Nittany Lions' AP All-Big Ten selections, the program also had six All-Big Ten offense selections and nine All-Big Ten defensive selections between the first-, second-, third- and honorable mention teams as chosen by the conference coaches and media. They included Freiermuth, Miranda, Will Fries, Jahan Dotson, Rasheed Walker, and Michal Menet, plus Toney, Oweh, Jaquan Brisker, Joey Porter Jr., Wade, Tariq Castro-Fields, P.J. Mustipher, Antonio Shelton and Brandon Smith, while Dotson also added a nod as an honorable mention punt returner.