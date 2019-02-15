"We are excited for Phil and his family," said Franklin via statement. "This is a tremendous opportunity for Phil to return to the NFL. We are very appreciative of Phil and everything he has done for our program over the last two years. We wish him nothing but success moving forward."

In an official job listing posted Friday morning on the university's web site , the football program is seeking out a new special teams coordinator to replace Phil Galiano, who has pursued an opportunity back in the NFL.

Penn State's special teams were headed up by Galiano for the 2018 season following the departure of Charles Huff from the staff last January.

The results were a mixed bag for the Nittany Lions as they finished No. 12 nationally in kickoff returns at 24.73 yards per return, but struggled with kickoff return coverage, finishing 84th nationally in giving up 21.33 yards per return. Kickoffs were also problematic at times as true freshman Rafael Checa sent six of his 79 kickoffs out of bounds on the season.

Punter Blake Gillikin's numbers dipped as well, notching a career-best 15 punts of 50-or-more yards, while falling short of previous career marks with just 20 punts downed inside the 20. This, despite finishing the year with his highest number of attempts in three seasons. Punt return defense also finished 69th nationally.

Place kicker Jake Pinegar, a true freshman, finished 16 of 24 for the season while notching a long kick of 49 yards and hitting 5 of 11 attempts between 40 and 49 yards.

Though metrics are somewhat harder to quantify for special teams and its various aspects, the S&P+ ratings left the Nittany Lions with a 77th-place finish for the 2018 season in special teams overall, ahead of just Northwestern and Wisconsin in the Big Ten.

Following a Citrus Bowl performance that included a botched fake punt try, as well as a missed 40-yard field goal and a blocked 36-yard try (in a game the Lions lost, 27-24), Franklin indicated his dissatisfaction with the special teams results not just on the day, but for the season as a whole.

"It's inconsistency. You know, we punt the ball 73 yards once and then we shank the next. And that's kind of happened kind of throughout the year. It's our execution," said Franklin. "It's the responsibility for us as coaches to make sure they're confident and understand what their responsibilities are but we haven't done it. We haven't done it consistently all year long, so it's a concern coming into the season.



"We knew relying on two true freshmen from the specialist position, that was going to be a little bit of a concern. But we also have had some opportunities that we haven't made. Haven't made plays, haven't done consistently what we need to do. Like everything, we'll evaluate it. We'll take a deep dive in it. We'll ask tough questions to ourselves and we'll look at everything, A through Z. We'll look at everything. We'll have tough conversations. We'll do what we've got to do to get better, but it was not up to our standards today. Wasn't up to our standards all year long."

Galiano, meanwhile, is heading to New Orleans to work with the Saints, per Adam Schefter.