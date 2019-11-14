“We got a lot of guys that we like,” Franklin said. “ Jahan Dotson made a bunch of plays late in the game. We had drops early on.”

Recorded as a drop, it was the first of five on the afternoon for the Nittany Lions, divided among Shorter (2), Daniel George (1), K.J. Hamler (1), and Dan Chisena (1). Given the performances of Hamler and tight end Pat Freiermuth , each reeling in seven receptions for a combined 220 receiving yards, that nine targets to Shorter, George, and Chisena yielded just two catches for 28 yards left head coach James Franklin needing to answer for the Nittany Lions’ third options at receiver beyond Hamler and Freiermuth.

A crisp read and throw to start the game, only one element was missing from the equation. Owning position on the play, Shorter simply failed to make the reception.

Owning the opening possession of the game at the 35-yard line, the Nittany Lion quarterback dropped back and fired a 13-yard post to receiver Justin Shorter , who faced single-man coverage to the boundary.

As a matter of fact, the second drop, this time intended to Hamler in the red zone with a first down opportunity that ultimately resulted in a field goal instead of a touchdown, came before the end of the first quarter. Later, facing a third-and-10 while trailing 21-10 in the second quarter, the bug hit again as George found space against soft coverage from Minnesota corner Coney Durr, only to see the ball slip through his outstretched hands.



Though the end of the half would arrive without incident, it wouldn’t mark the end of the Nittany Lions’ struggles receiving the ball.

Trailing 24-13 with 5:30 left to play in the third quarter, Shorter slipped through Minnesota’s coverage to find himself alone in the end zone, 20 yards upfield. With Gopher linebacker Thomas Barber scrambling to catch up, the on-target throw again simply could not be reeled in by the Nittany Lions’ redshirt freshman receiver. Penn State, however, would go on to score a touchdown on the possession to make it a 24-19 game.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, Clifford found Chisena in man coverage on the perimeter against Durr. And though the ball might have better led Penn State’s converted track star further up the field, replays showed the reception to be within Chisena’s grasp before dropping harmlessly to the turf.

A point of emphasis for improvement throughout the season, Franklin again addressed the topic at his weekly press conference Tuesday when asked about how Penn State’s coaching staff has tried to handle the drop-off in production beyond Hamler, Freiermuth and Dotson in the passing game.

“I think it's a fine line. I don't think there's any doubt about it. You can't avoid it and ignore it like it didn't happen, but it's got to be addressed,” Franklin said. “Obviously during the game, I don't think you see me or anybody overreact to those guys. It's just not how we go about our business. I don't understand how that helps you.”

Instead, he continued, practice presents opportunities to be “hard on guys” while meetings create occasions for “tough conversations to kind of work through it.”

“But I think when you remember that most people and most young people are harder on themselves than you'll ever be, then I think that changes how you approach things,” Franklin said. “So at the end of the day, we've got to build their confidence up and we've got to build their fundamentals and skills up so they make those plays, rather than spending so much time on what they didn't do.”

With three games remaining on the regular season slate, Shorter and George, each redshirt freshmen with another three years of eligibility left after this year, presently have nine and six receptions, respectively. Neither player has reached the end zone, combining for 183 yards and a 12.2 yards per reception average. According to Franklin, that hasn’t stopped Penn State’s coaching staff from working to create an atmosphere in which the consistency that is lacking can develop.

“They know it. It's addressed in meetings and things like that, and to be honest with you, they've been really good at practice and there have been games that they've been good. We just have been inconsistent at times,” Franklin told reporters Wednesday following practice. “So I think like we talked about with all young players, it's consistency, how they are at meetings… and how they are at practice… of how they are in games. And I think if you look over guys' careers, that's what they do. They all show flashes as freshmen, but they're able to show those flashes more consistently as a sophomore, then more consistently as juniors, and then hopefully they're doing it all the time as juniors and seniors.

“So that's kind of where those guys are at. We see great things from them. It is the consistency in games, the consistency in practice that we think they're capable of.”