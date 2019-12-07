Traveling to Columbus to face No. 6 Ohio State Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions were reminded of as much repeatedly, coming out on the losing end of a 106-74 decision against the wildly hot-shooting Buckeyes.

The rout didn't start right away, Penn State and Ohio State feeling each other out to an 11-9 deficit at the 13:55 mark in the first half, both teams struggling offensively while asserting themselves on the defensive end of the floor.

But a 9-0 Ohio State run in the next four minutes built a comfortable lead for the Buckeyes that wouldn't dip below seven points the rest of the way.

Struggling to connect from the floor, shooting just 39.3 percent while Ohio State knocked down 58.3 percent of its shots while building its lead thanks to a 16-of-19 mark from the free throw line. Similarly problematic for Penn State, the Nittany Lions were assessed 12 first-half personal fouls, with two apiece going to their trio of forwards in Mike Watkins, Lamar Stevens and John Harrar.

Though the Nittany Lions were able to cut the deficit to 46-35 at the half, the second half wouldn't get much better for the visitors.

A back-to-back Curtis Jones 3-pointer and Harrar dunk helped cut to eight points, 63-55, with 12:55 left to play in the wake of Stevens fouling out thanks to a personal foul/technical foul sequence. From there, the Buckeyes wouldn't look back, first hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, then building on the performance with another four from beyond-the-arc in the next four minutes.

Penn State (7-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) returns to action Tuesday when it hosts No. 3-ranked Maryland (9-0) at the Bryce Jordan Center (7 p.m.).