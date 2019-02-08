“I wouldn’t say it really brings me back to March because they’re been doing it consistently,” Biro said. “Apart from maybe one or two weekends this year, they’re consistently getting two or three goals every single game.”

Why delve that deep into the past when that group is posting comparable performances almost every weekend?

Brandon Biro said postgame that he wasn’t reminded of that four-game stretch last march when the Barratt line scored nine goals in four games against the Gophers.

Limoges scored twice, including once on the power play. Folkes potted one, and Barratt collected a pair of assists as the Nittany Lions easily handled Minnesota, 7-2.

On Friday, the Nittany Lions once again rode that trio to a crucial win over the Gophers at Pegula Ice Arena, after doing so four straight times at the end of last season to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

Skating against the same Minnesota team that was unfortunate enough to watch as one of college hockey’s best lines planted its roots of dominance about 11 months ago, things came full circle for Evan Barratt, Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes.

But the Nittany Lions were far from one-line orchestra on this night.

Penn State, which has depended on its top trio much too often at various points this season, put together a complete performance, top to bottom.

Nate Sucese, Chase Berger and Biro each added goals of their own. Cole Hults scored his fourth of the season from his post on the blue line off a gorgeous feed from Biro, who finished with a three-point night, as did Berger.

Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said he thought Biro was the best individual player on the ice, lauding his offensive creativity as well his perpetual consciousness of his defensive responsibilities, even when the Nittany Lions were playing in their offensive zone.

Gadowsky made it a point to laud Biro, Berger and Alec Marsh, a line with limited reps together that will be crucial to Penn State’s success down the stretch, much as it was Friday.

“Even though they scored a lot, I just thought the momentum that Berger’s line created was really key,” Gadowsky said. “Obviously they put the puck in the net, but even some of the shifts they had just creating momentum was really big.”

All of that production made it easy for the Nittany Lions on the scoreboard, outshooting the Gophers 42-26.

Penn State chased Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson from his crease before the first period came to a close after he allowed three goals on nine shots.

Eric Schierhorn, his replacement, didn’t fare much better, conceding four times over the final two periods.

The Nittany Lions, by contrast, did enough defensively to ensure this game’s outcome never encountered much doubt.

Gadowsky was pleased with his team’s discipline against a Minnesota group with a five-forward power play unit that’s as lethal as it is unique.

Penn State took just four penalties, a couple of which were questionable, and the Gophers scored just once on the man advantage. They’ve succeeded on 34 percent of their power play attempts since the new year.

“I thought we walked that line pretty well of trying to defend hard but stay out of the box,” Gadowsky said.

Peyton Jones wasn’t tested very much in the Penn State net, but he quietly put together a second straight solid outing, stopping 24 of the 26 shots sent his way. He received some help from the Gophers, who had a hard time putting shots on goal when finding themselves in dangerous areas of the ice.

It all combined to produce as complete a performance as Penn State has given all season.

As usual, it started with Folkes, Limoges and Barratt, whose theatrics might seem to be trending toward the new normal for some.

But don’t ever include Gadowsky among that group.

“No, they’re not being normalized,” he said with a dismissive smile.