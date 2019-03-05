Head coach Patrick Chambers, understanding the stakes to include a possible first-day bye in the Big Ten Tournament, isn’t allowing his Nittany Lions to travel down those rabbit holes, though.

First traveling to Rutgers Wednesday, the Nittany Lions will take on the 7-11 Knights before returning to the Bryce Jordan Center for a senior day tilt with 7-11 Illinois to round out the regular season. And, based on the outcome of those two games, as well as separate contests between Indiana and both Illinois and Rutgers, the Nittany Lions could climb to as high as the 10th seed with two wins and two wins for the Hoosiers.

Now at 5-13 in the Big Ten and 12-17 overall, most recently falling at Wisconsin in a 61-57 decision but holding a 5-3 record in their last eight games, the Nittany Lions still have opportunities ahead.

Despite their 0-10 start to the Big Ten slate, the Nittany Lions continue to compete with just two regular season games remaining before the conference tournament in Chicago next week.

“For me, it's all about getting better. I'll give them a 30,000 lens and maybe a view from there, a quick snapshot,” said Chambers. “But this all can't happen if you don't get better today. So we gotta continue to get better, we gotta continue to compete at a high level.”



Through the past eight games, the Nittany Lions have done exactly that.

First shedding their winless status in conference play by knocking off Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Penn State has since knocked off then No. 6-ranked Michigan, and strung together three commanding wins against Nebraska, at Illinois, and against then No. 17-ranked Maryland. Interspersed were three losses, all on the road at Ohio State, Purdue and most recently, Wisconsin, respectively.

And though the loss to the Badgers came controversially, a late no-call leaving the Nittany Lions without an opportunity to tie in the game’s waning moments, Chambers said his team emerged from the experience better for it. Especially given the nature of the first matchup between the two teams, a 71-52 blowout by the Badgers at the BJC, Chambers said he wouldn’t take a moral victory out of it, but also wouldn’t view it as a setback.

“I'm proud of the way we competed and I'm really proud of our composure. They were on fire and it was next play. You didn't see us get rattled, you didn't see poor body language, you didn't see anybody panic. I thought that was really important,” said Chambers. “We have really grown up. And again, you want to be in the situation under four minutes to give yourself a chance to win the game, and we did that. We had multiple opportunities to succeed, and we didn't. So you learn from that, you practice today, you watch film and see how you can get better, and then you go compete as hard as you can against Rutgers.”

Recognizing the improvements Rutgers has made as a program this season, including a 64-60 win against the Nittany Lions at the BJC in January, Chambers acknowledged that the trip to the RAC will be challenging Wednesday evening (7 p.m., BTN).

Centering the program’s focus internally, though, Chambers expressed his hope that the Nittany Lions will feel confident and fresh given the development they’ve demonstrated through the past month of basketball.

Said Chambers, “I want to keep them loose, I want to keep them confident, and I want to keep moving them in the right direction to find success.”