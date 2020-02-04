Nittany Lions Roll Toward Michigan State With Momentum
In his nine years of coaching at Penn State, Patrick Chambers has been involved in plenty of streaks, both winning and losing.
His second year with the Nittany Lions in 2012-13, Penn State found itself on the wrong end of 14-straight decisions against Big Ten opponents. During the 14-15 season, his Nittany Lions ripped off 10 consecutive wins during the nonconference portion of the schedule. And in winning the 2018 NIT, Penn State produced five wins in a row to earn the title.
Chambers has yet, however, to win five-straight against Big Ten opponents. In fact, in Penn State’s 28 seasons competing in the Big Ten, the program has not once produced a winning streak of more than four games against conference competition.
Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich., Chambers and the Nittany Lions are looking to change that.
Riding four-straight conference wins, the No. 22-ranked Nittany Lions (16-5 overall, 6-4 Big Ten) will face No. 16 Michigan State at the Breslin Center. An equal split of home wins (Ohio State, Indiana) and road wins (at Michigan, at Nebraska), Chambers believes that the foundational principles of the past 17 days can and must carry through for Penn State to keep it going.
“I'm a firm believer in momentum,” Chambers said Monday. “I do believe we have momentum right now. And we gotta capture it and we got to keep it. And you do that by putting your walls up and staying focused on this day right here.
“God-willing, we get to Michigan State and we gotta go out and compete and not listen to any of the noise or anything that's going on with the outside. And if we can do that, we will give ourselves a chance.”
Chambers, of course, understands that more will be demanded of his Nittany Lions to get past a Spartans team coming off a 1-point loss at Wisconsin Saturday.
Rejecting the notion that Michigan State stars Cassius Winston, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman, or Rocket Watts will dictate the game’s outcome - insisting that Penn State has “pretty good matchups, which bodes well” - Chambers said that the continuation of the Nittany Lions’ improved defense and rebounding will be critical.
“I think it's about us,” Chambers said. “I think for us, it's got to be about us and how we defend and how we rebound. They're one of the best rebounding teams in the country and the Big Ten. So it's really about what we need to do to be able to try to go and win a game on the road. I mean, we can't start doing things that we haven't done in weeks.”
Maintaining its spot among the most productive scoring offenses in the league (72.0 ppg), Penn State has spent the past four games steadily improving its scoring defense (71.8 ppg), defensive field goal percentage (40.7), and defensive 3-point percentage (33.8).
Maybe more important, Penn State has slowly crept up from the bottom of the Big Ten in rebounding margin by going plus-one in recent games. “We absolutely flipped the script. What was once our Achilles heel is now turning to become more of a positive,” Chambers said. “So if we go out and we play Penn State basketball, defend and rebound, fly around the floor with discipline, four minutes to go, you want to be in a one-possession game. If we can do that we give ourselves a chance.”
Steadfast in his assessment that this group has yet to reach anything resembling its peak potential this season, Chambers acknowledged that Penn State’s position, currently just one loss behind the Spartans (16-6, 8-3) in the Big Ten standings, presents an opportunity he’s looking forward to realizing.
“I'm trying to stay in the moment. There are 10 games, 10 total games, and a lot can happen in those 10 games. A lot. I think it's going to get wild. I think it's going to get crazy here down the stretch,” Chambers said. “That's why we just have to control what we can control. And we are in control of our destiny. We are. So as long as we go play Penn State basketball, and give ourselves a chance, we'll see what happens.”
The Nittany Lions and Spartans tip at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Like us on Facebook