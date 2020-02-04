In his nine years of coaching at Penn State, Patrick Chambers has been involved in plenty of streaks, both winning and losing.

His second year with the Nittany Lions in 2012-13, Penn State found itself on the wrong end of 14-straight decisions against Big Ten opponents. During the 14-15 season, his Nittany Lions ripped off 10 consecutive wins during the nonconference portion of the schedule. And in winning the 2018 NIT, Penn State produced five wins in a row to earn the title.

Chambers has yet, however, to win five-straight against Big Ten opponents. In fact, in Penn State’s 28 seasons competing in the Big Ten, the program has not once produced a winning streak of more than four games against conference competition.

Tuesday night in East Lansing, Mich., Chambers and the Nittany Lions are looking to change that.

Riding four-straight conference wins, the No. 22-ranked Nittany Lions (16-5 overall, 6-4 Big Ten) will face No. 16 Michigan State at the Breslin Center. An equal split of home wins (Ohio State, Indiana) and road wins (at Michigan, at Nebraska), Chambers believes that the foundational principles of the past 17 days can and must carry through for Penn State to keep it going.

“I'm a firm believer in momentum,” Chambers said Monday. “I do believe we have momentum right now. And we gotta capture it and we got to keep it. And you do that by putting your walls up and staying focused on this day right here.

“God-willing, we get to Michigan State and we gotta go out and compete and not listen to any of the noise or anything that's going on with the outside. And if we can do that, we will give ourselves a chance.”