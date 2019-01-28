The weekend doubleheader netted Penn State its 54th straight dual meet victory and 34th consecutive B1G win. Sunday’s win also marked the 70th Big Ten victory in Cael Sanderson’s coaching career. It also moves Penn State to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference as the Lions await a Michigan team with the exact same record for a 7 p.m. Friday showdown at Bryce Jordan Center.

Top-ranked Penn State swept through the state of Indiana this weekend, winning 15 of 20 bouts overall while taking down Purdue 30-10 on Friday and Indiana University 35-9 on Sunday. The Lions also watched 125-pound sophomore Devin Schnupp pick up his first career B1G victory on Sunday, and received optimistic news about Roman Bravo-Young, the 133-pound freshman who injured his right knee at Purdue.

While Purdue and Indiana were not at the level of Wisconsin and Nebraska, the Lions looked sharp, registering 50 takedowns and 10 bonus-point wins in the two matches.

Bravo-Young twisted his right knee against Purdue while trying to spin his way out of a takedown attempt by the Boilermakers’ Ben Thornton. He finished the bout but lost a 7-3 decision. Jeff Byers on the Penn State Sports Network said Sunday that the injury was not season-ending that the Bravo-Young would be listed a week-to-week.

Schnupp, now 6-10, picked up his first conference win on Sunday, downing Liam Cronin 5-2 with a second-period reversal and third-period takedown. “Yeah, it feels good,” Schnupp said on the Penn State Sports Network. “I just keep it simple, basic stuff that I do every day…not doing anything different, just wrestling out there.”

The Lions had to forfeit at 133 against Indiana (4-9/1-5) and led only 12-9 at the break (the match began at 184) but they swept the final five bouts, picking up first-period falls from Jason Nolf (157), Vincenzo Joseph (165) and Bo Nickal (197) and major decision from Nick Lee (141) and Mark Hall (174).

Francisco Bisono got his second start of the weekend for Penn State while replacing Shakur Rasheed at 184. Byers on the Penn State Sports Network said the general feeling is that Rasheed will return from his injury hiatus for Friday’s match against Michigan. Bisono gave up two first-period takedowns and dropped a 5-1 decision to Norman Conley.

But Nickal gave Penn State a lead it would not relinquish when he cradled Jake Kleimola in just 58 seconds at 197. And Anthony Cassar upped that lead at heavyweight when he downed Fletcher Miller 11-5. Miller had 40 pounds on Cassar but Cassar had four double-leg takedowns on Miller.

After Scnhupp’s win and the forfeit at 133, Penn State’s Lee took on a familiar face in former Evansville Mater Dei High School teammate Kyle Luigs. Lee’s four takedowns and nearfall along with 4:45 in riding time was too much for Luigs, who fell 13-3.

Lee gave Luigs a nice pat on the back as he ran off the mat after extending Penn State’s lead over the Hoosiers to 16-9. Byers said on the Penn State Sports Network that Lee was surrounded by at least 50 kids seeking autographs after the match.

Jarod Verkleeren had his hands full with Fernando Silva but a single-leg takedown late in the bout was good for a 6-4 victory at 149; Verkleeren was filling in for Brady Berge, who did not make the trip.

Nolf’s fall came off a headlock against Breyden Bailey; it was Nolf’s 56th career fall and 93rd career win that ended with bonus points. Joseph cradled Bryce Martin at the 1:23 mark and Hall won his 18th bout of the season, 12-4 over Jacob Covaciu.





NOTES: Nolf wrestled an aggregate 3:29 this weekend while Joseph was on the mat for 5:19; each had two falls, of course. ... Penn State recruit Aaron Brooks won the 79kg weight class at the Dave Schultz Memorial over the weekend, beating former Indiana University star Nate Jackson 13-0 in the finals. Jackson beat Nickal 7-6 in a dual meet on Jan. 10, 2016. … Mason Manville didn’t make the trip to Indiana because he competed in the Greco-Roman portion of the Schultz tourney and finished as runner-up at 77kg.





PENN STATE 35, INDIANA 9



184: Norman Conley, IU dec Francisco Bisono 5-1.

197: Bo Nickal, PS pin Jake Kleimola :58.

285: Anthony Cassar, PS dec Fletcher Miller 11-5.

125: Devin Schnupp, PS dec Liam Cronin 5-2.

133: Garrett Pepple, IU won by forfeit.

141: Nick Lee, PS maj dec Kyle Luigs 13-3.

149: Jerod Verkleeren, PS dec Fernando Silva 6-4.

157: Jason Nolf,PS pin Breyden Bailey 2:47.

165: Vincenzo Joseph, pin PS Bryce Martin 1:23.

174: Mark Hall, PS md Jake Covaciu 12-4.





PENN STATE 30, PURDUE 10

125: Devin Schroeder, PU dec Devin Schnupp 6-1.

133: Ben Thornton, PU dec Roman Bravo-Young 7-3.

141: Nick Lee, PS maj dec Nate Limmex 17-6.

149: Jarod Verkleeren, PS dec Parker Filius 8-3.

157: Jason Nolf, PS pin Elijah Davis :42.

165: Vincenzo Joseph,PS pin Cole Wysocki 3:56.

174: Mark Hall, PS dec Dylan Lydy 6-2.

184: Max Lyon, PU maj dec Francisco Bisono 12-4.

197: Bo Nickal, PS maj dec Christian Brunner 17-6.

285: Anthony Cassar, PS maj dec Jacob Aven 14-4.