Despite its second loss of the season, Penn State finds itself still within the top 10 of the latest College Football Playoff Poll.

Ranked No. 4 in the initial rankings, the Nittany Lions' loss to Minnesota dropped them to ninth in the second week of the poll. A rebound win against Indiana was enough to bump the Lions up to No. 8 ahead of last weekend's showdown at Ohio State. The Buckeyes, who were ranked second overall coming into the game, now find themselves up to No. 1. LSU sits at No. 2, with Clemson third and Georgia fourth.



With just one game left on the docket against a 2-9 Rutgers squad, Penn State is poised to cap off another double-digit win season Saturday at Beaver Stadium. It's still possible that James Franklin's squad doesn't play in a New Year's Six Bowl this year, although it's a positive sign that the Lions stayed within the top 10 following their second loss.



If Wisconsin upsets Minnesota this weekend, and then lose to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, Penn State could very well be headed to Pasadena, Calif., to play either Utah or Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Both the Orange and Cotton Bowls are also possible. Barring an upset of Clemson in the ACC championship game, the Orange Bowl will likely host either Virginia or Virginia Tech.

With Notre Dame well outside the top 10, expect the highest-ranked SEC or Big Ten program to face the ACC representative in Miami. The Cotton Bowl will host whichever Group of Five program emerges and then a true at-large team from any conference.

Below is the complete top 25 for the third week of the College Football Playoff Poll.

