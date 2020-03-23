Penn State football released its updated spring roster Monday afternoon.

Despite the program's players not being on campus due to precautions for the coronavirus pandemic, the program lists 107 players on the roster. That number does not include receiver Mac Hippenhammer, who is no longer listed with the program.

Below, we've pulled out the numerical roster to demonstrate listed heights and weights from the final game of the 2019 season updated to the post-winter workouts heights and weights.