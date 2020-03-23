News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 18:28:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Nittany Lions Release Updated Spring Roster, Weights

BWI Staff
Rivals

Penn State football released its updated spring roster Monday afternoon.

Despite the program's players not being on campus due to precautions for the coronavirus pandemic, the program lists 107 players on the roster. That number does not include receiver Mac Hippenhammer, who is no longer listed with the program.

Below, we've pulled out the numerical roster to demonstrate listed heights and weights from the final game of the 2019 season updated to the post-winter workouts heights and weights.

Shane Simmons, right, is listed as dropping 14 pounds since the end of the 2019 season.
Shane Simmons, right, is listed as dropping 14 pounds since the end of the 2019 season.

Key:

* - notable weight change

^ - early enrollee

# - position change

2 Keaton Ellis - 5-11/190 > 5-11/183

3 Donovan Johnson - 5-9/185 > 5-9/180

4 Journey Brown - 5-11/206 > 5-11/216

5 Tariq Castro-Fields - 6-0/197 > 6-0/190

*5 Jahan Dotson - 5-11/175 > 5-11>184

7 Jaquan Brisker - 6-1/210 > 6-1>205

7 Will Levis - 6-3/229 > 6-3/221

*8 John Dunmore - 6-1/179 > 6-1/191

*8 Marquis Wilson - 5-11/173 > 5-11/181

*9 Joey Porter Jr. - 6-2/180 > 6-2>192

9 Ta’Quan Roberson - 5-11/192 > 5-11/194

*10 Lance Dixon - 6-2/213 > 6-2/223

10 TJ Jones - 6-1/196 > 6-1/200

11 Daniel George - 6-2/213 > 6-2/210

11 Micah Parsons - 6-3/245 > 6-3/244

12 Brandon Smith - 6-3/240 > 6-3/240

^13 KeAndre Lambert-Smith - 6-1/184

13 Ellis Brooks - 6-1/234 > 6-1/236

13 Michael Johnson Jr. - 6-2/199 > 6-2/200

14 Sean Clifford - 6-2/216 > 6-2/219

^15 Enzo Jennings - 6-1/197

^17 Joseph Johnson - 6-2/181

*17 Grayson Kline - 6-5/239 > 6-5/256

*18 Shaka Toney - 6-3/243 > 6-3/236

^19 Jaden Dottin - 6-2/182

#19 Trent Gordon - 5-11/188 > 5-11/192

*20 Adisa Isaac - 6-4/241 > 6-4/256

*21 Noah Cain - 5-10/206 > 5-10/223

21 Tyler Rudolph - 6-0/204 > 6-0/207

25 Daequan Hardy - 5-9/170 > 5-9/170

26 Jonathan Sutherland - 5-11/201 > 5-11/198

^26 Caziah Holmes - 5-11/208

*27 Aeneas Hawkins - 6-2/272 > 6-2/288

27 Jaden Seider - 5-10/175 > 5-10/174

*28 Devyn Ford - 5-11/194 > 5-11/200

28 Jayson Oweh - 6-5/255 > 6-5/257

29 Sebastian Costantini - 5-11/177 > 5-11/183

*29 Henry Fessler - 5-10/172 > 5-10/180

*31 Denver Light - 6-1/212 > 6-1/220

*32 Dylan Farronato - 5-11/176 > 5-11/187

33 Corey Melzer - 5-9/182 > 5-9/182

^33 Bryce Mostella - 6-6/241

*34 Shane Simmons - 6-3/259 > 6-3/244

36 Makai Self - 5-9/167 > 5-9/165

37 Drew Hartlaub - 5-11/183 > 5-11/182

^38 Tank Smith - 5-7/220

*38 Lamont Wade - 5-9/199 > 5-9/188

*39 Robbie Dwyer 6-1/235 > 6-1/241

40 Jesse Luketa - 6-3/247 > 6-3/244

*43 Trevor Baker - 6-3/227 > 6-3/241

^43 Tyler Elsdon - 6-2/227

44 Joseph Appiah Darkwa - 6-5/283 > 6-5/287

44 Cameron Pica - 6-2/215 > 6-2/210

45 Charlie Katshir - 6-3/229 > 6-3/226

46 Nick Tarburton - 6-3/263 > 6-3/259

47 Tommy Friberg - 6-3/202 > 6-3/202

*47 Alex Furmanek - 6-2/239 > 6-2/247

48 C.J. Holmes - 6-0/216 > 6-0/206

*50 Max Chizmar - 6-2/230 > 6-2/223

50 Will Knutsson - 6-2/296 > 6-2/310

*51 Hakeem Beamon - 6-3/259 > 6-3/288

51 Dalton Daddona - 6-2/281 > 6-2/278

52 Blake Zalar - 6-1/293 > 6-1/289

53 Fred Hansard - 6-3/316 > 6-3/318

53 Rasheed Walker - 6-6/324 > 6-6/320

^54 Fatorma Mulbah - 6-3/283

55 Antonio Shelton - 6-2/311 > 6-2/315

*55 Anthony Whigan - 6-4/301 > 6-4/320

58 Evan Presta - 6-3/288 > 6-3/282

*59 Kaleb Konigus - 6-2/302 > 6-2/321

*62 Michal Menet - 6-4/313 > 6-4/302

*63 Collin De Boef - 6-5/258 > 6-5/250

^66 Nick Dawkins - 6-3/302

69 C.J. Thorpe - 6-3/322 > 6-3/328

*70 Juice Scruggs - 6-3/285 > 6-3/297

71 Will Fries - 6-6/313 > 6-6/309

72 Bryce Effner - 6-5/297 > 6-5/302

*73 Mike Miranda - 6-3/295 > 6-3/301

*75 Des Holmes - 6-5/315 > 6-5/322

76 Justin Kopko - 6-3/295 > 6-3/300

*77 Judge Culpepper - 6-4/284 > 6-4/294

77 Sal Wormley - 6-3/319 > 6-3/319

79 Caedan Wallace - 6-5/333 > 6-5/337

80 Justin Weller - 6-0/190 > 6-0/185

81 Cam Sullivan-Brown - 6-0/194 > 6-0/193

*82 Zack Kuntz - 6-7/243 > 6-7/254

^84 Theo Johnson - 6-6/249

84 Benjamin Wilson - 6-2/204 > 6-2/210

85 Isaac Lutz - 5-11/193 > 5-11/198

86 Alec Berger - 5-11/175 > 5-11/170

*86 Brenton Strange - 6-3/233 > 6-3/242

87 Pat Freiermuth - 6-5/256 > 6-5/259

90 Damion Barber - 6-3/290 > 6-3/295

90 Rafael Checa - 6-2/201 > 6-2/206

*91 Dvon Ellies - 6-1/304 > 6-1/292

91 Chris Stoll - 6-2/245 > 6-2/241

92 Jake Pinegar - 6-2/195 > 6-2/189

*92 Smith Vilbert - 6-6/253 > 6-6/266

*94 Joe Calcagno - 6-0/279 > 6-0/293

^95 Cole Brevard - 6-3/324

95 Vlad Hilling - 5-10/226 > 5-10/228

96 Antony DaSilva - 5-11/154 > 5-11/162

97 Carson Landis - 6-2/205 > 6-2/208

*97 P.J. Mustipher - 6-4/311 > 6-4/305

98 Bradley King - 6-2/199 > 6-2/208

98 Jordan Stout - 6-3/205 > 6-3/204

98 Dan Vasey - 6-4/252 > 6-4/246

Class of 2020 - Midsemester Enrollees

13 KeAndre Lambert-Smith - 6-1/184

15 Enzo Jennings - 6-1/197

17 Joseph Johnson - 6-2/181

19 Jaden Dottin - 6-2/182

26 Caziah Holmes - 5-11/208

33 Bryce Mostella - 6-6/241

38 Tank Smith - 5-7/220

43 Tyler Elsdon - 6-2/227

54 Fatorma Mulbah - 6-3/283

66 Nick Dawkins - 6-3/302

84 Theo Johnson - 6-6/249

95 Cole Brevard - 6-3/324

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}