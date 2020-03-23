Nittany Lions Release Updated Spring Roster, Weights
Penn State football released its updated spring roster Monday afternoon.
Despite the program's players not being on campus due to precautions for the coronavirus pandemic, the program lists 107 players on the roster. That number does not include receiver Mac Hippenhammer, who is no longer listed with the program.
Below, we've pulled out the numerical roster to demonstrate listed heights and weights from the final game of the 2019 season updated to the post-winter workouts heights and weights.
Key:
* - notable weight change
^ - early enrollee
# - position change
2 Keaton Ellis - 5-11/190 > 5-11/183
3 Donovan Johnson - 5-9/185 > 5-9/180
4 Journey Brown - 5-11/206 > 5-11/216
5 Tariq Castro-Fields - 6-0/197 > 6-0/190
*5 Jahan Dotson - 5-11/175 > 5-11>184
7 Jaquan Brisker - 6-1/210 > 6-1>205
7 Will Levis - 6-3/229 > 6-3/221
*8 John Dunmore - 6-1/179 > 6-1/191
*8 Marquis Wilson - 5-11/173 > 5-11/181
*9 Joey Porter Jr. - 6-2/180 > 6-2>192
9 Ta’Quan Roberson - 5-11/192 > 5-11/194
*10 Lance Dixon - 6-2/213 > 6-2/223
10 TJ Jones - 6-1/196 > 6-1/200
11 Daniel George - 6-2/213 > 6-2/210
11 Micah Parsons - 6-3/245 > 6-3/244
12 Brandon Smith - 6-3/240 > 6-3/240
^13 KeAndre Lambert-Smith - 6-1/184
13 Ellis Brooks - 6-1/234 > 6-1/236
13 Michael Johnson Jr. - 6-2/199 > 6-2/200
14 Sean Clifford - 6-2/216 > 6-2/219
^15 Enzo Jennings - 6-1/197
^17 Joseph Johnson - 6-2/181
*17 Grayson Kline - 6-5/239 > 6-5/256
*18 Shaka Toney - 6-3/243 > 6-3/236
^19 Jaden Dottin - 6-2/182
#19 Trent Gordon - 5-11/188 > 5-11/192
*20 Adisa Isaac - 6-4/241 > 6-4/256
*21 Noah Cain - 5-10/206 > 5-10/223
21 Tyler Rudolph - 6-0/204 > 6-0/207
25 Daequan Hardy - 5-9/170 > 5-9/170
26 Jonathan Sutherland - 5-11/201 > 5-11/198
^26 Caziah Holmes - 5-11/208
*27 Aeneas Hawkins - 6-2/272 > 6-2/288
27 Jaden Seider - 5-10/175 > 5-10/174
*28 Devyn Ford - 5-11/194 > 5-11/200
28 Jayson Oweh - 6-5/255 > 6-5/257
29 Sebastian Costantini - 5-11/177 > 5-11/183
*29 Henry Fessler - 5-10/172 > 5-10/180
*31 Denver Light - 6-1/212 > 6-1/220
*32 Dylan Farronato - 5-11/176 > 5-11/187
33 Corey Melzer - 5-9/182 > 5-9/182
^33 Bryce Mostella - 6-6/241
*34 Shane Simmons - 6-3/259 > 6-3/244
36 Makai Self - 5-9/167 > 5-9/165
37 Drew Hartlaub - 5-11/183 > 5-11/182
^38 Tank Smith - 5-7/220
*38 Lamont Wade - 5-9/199 > 5-9/188
*39 Robbie Dwyer 6-1/235 > 6-1/241
40 Jesse Luketa - 6-3/247 > 6-3/244
*43 Trevor Baker - 6-3/227 > 6-3/241
^43 Tyler Elsdon - 6-2/227
44 Joseph Appiah Darkwa - 6-5/283 > 6-5/287
44 Cameron Pica - 6-2/215 > 6-2/210
45 Charlie Katshir - 6-3/229 > 6-3/226
46 Nick Tarburton - 6-3/263 > 6-3/259
47 Tommy Friberg - 6-3/202 > 6-3/202
*47 Alex Furmanek - 6-2/239 > 6-2/247
48 C.J. Holmes - 6-0/216 > 6-0/206
*50 Max Chizmar - 6-2/230 > 6-2/223
50 Will Knutsson - 6-2/296 > 6-2/310
*51 Hakeem Beamon - 6-3/259 > 6-3/288
51 Dalton Daddona - 6-2/281 > 6-2/278
52 Blake Zalar - 6-1/293 > 6-1/289
53 Fred Hansard - 6-3/316 > 6-3/318
53 Rasheed Walker - 6-6/324 > 6-6/320
^54 Fatorma Mulbah - 6-3/283
55 Antonio Shelton - 6-2/311 > 6-2/315
*55 Anthony Whigan - 6-4/301 > 6-4/320
58 Evan Presta - 6-3/288 > 6-3/282
*59 Kaleb Konigus - 6-2/302 > 6-2/321
*62 Michal Menet - 6-4/313 > 6-4/302
*63 Collin De Boef - 6-5/258 > 6-5/250
^66 Nick Dawkins - 6-3/302
69 C.J. Thorpe - 6-3/322 > 6-3/328
*70 Juice Scruggs - 6-3/285 > 6-3/297
71 Will Fries - 6-6/313 > 6-6/309
72 Bryce Effner - 6-5/297 > 6-5/302
*73 Mike Miranda - 6-3/295 > 6-3/301
*75 Des Holmes - 6-5/315 > 6-5/322
76 Justin Kopko - 6-3/295 > 6-3/300
*77 Judge Culpepper - 6-4/284 > 6-4/294
77 Sal Wormley - 6-3/319 > 6-3/319
79 Caedan Wallace - 6-5/333 > 6-5/337
80 Justin Weller - 6-0/190 > 6-0/185
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown - 6-0/194 > 6-0/193
*82 Zack Kuntz - 6-7/243 > 6-7/254
^84 Theo Johnson - 6-6/249
84 Benjamin Wilson - 6-2/204 > 6-2/210
85 Isaac Lutz - 5-11/193 > 5-11/198
86 Alec Berger - 5-11/175 > 5-11/170
*86 Brenton Strange - 6-3/233 > 6-3/242
87 Pat Freiermuth - 6-5/256 > 6-5/259
90 Damion Barber - 6-3/290 > 6-3/295
90 Rafael Checa - 6-2/201 > 6-2/206
*91 Dvon Ellies - 6-1/304 > 6-1/292
91 Chris Stoll - 6-2/245 > 6-2/241
92 Jake Pinegar - 6-2/195 > 6-2/189
*92 Smith Vilbert - 6-6/253 > 6-6/266
*94 Joe Calcagno - 6-0/279 > 6-0/293
^95 Cole Brevard - 6-3/324
95 Vlad Hilling - 5-10/226 > 5-10/228
96 Antony DaSilva - 5-11/154 > 5-11/162
97 Carson Landis - 6-2/205 > 6-2/208
*97 P.J. Mustipher - 6-4/311 > 6-4/305
98 Bradley King - 6-2/199 > 6-2/208
98 Jordan Stout - 6-3/205 > 6-3/204
98 Dan Vasey - 6-4/252 > 6-4/246
