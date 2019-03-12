With the start of spring practice tomorrow, Wednesday March 13, the program released an updated roster for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. Included with the roster are height and weight changes.

First up, the true freshmen:

2 - CB Keaton Ellis - 5-11 - 180

8 - CB Marquis Wilson - 5-11 - 174

9 - QB Ta’Quan Roberson - 5-11 - 190

10 - LB Lance Dixon - 6-2 - 213

12 - LB Brandon Smith - 6-3 - 231

13 - QB Michael Johnson Jr. - 6-2 - 205

19 - QB Isaac Rumery - 5-11 - 201

20 - DE Adisa Isaac - 6-4 - 232

21 - RB Noah Cain - 5-10 - 209

21 - S Tyler Rudolph - 6-0 - 199

36 - CB Makai Self - 5-9 - 164

39 - LB Robbie Dwyer - 6-1 - 235

55 - OL Anthony Whigan - 6-4 - 297

86 - TE/H Brenton Strange - 6-3 - 222