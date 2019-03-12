Nittany Lions release new spring roster
With the start of spring practice tomorrow, Wednesday March 13, the program released an updated roster for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. Included with the roster are height and weight changes.
First up, the true freshmen:
2 - CB Keaton Ellis - 5-11 - 180
8 - CB Marquis Wilson - 5-11 - 174
9 - QB Ta’Quan Roberson - 5-11 - 190
10 - LB Lance Dixon - 6-2 - 213
12 - LB Brandon Smith - 6-3 - 231
13 - QB Michael Johnson Jr. - 6-2 - 205
19 - QB Isaac Rumery - 5-11 - 201
20 - DE Adisa Isaac - 6-4 - 232
21 - RB Noah Cain - 5-10 - 209
21 - S Tyler Rudolph - 6-0 - 199
36 - CB Makai Self - 5-9 - 164
39 - LB Robbie Dwyer - 6-1 - 235
55 - OL Anthony Whigan - 6-4 - 297
86 - TE/H Brenton Strange - 6-3 - 222
Next, a complete accounting of the departures from last year to this:
Koa Farmer
Mark Allen
Trace McSorley
Jarvis Miller
Brandon Polk
Zech McPhearson
Johnathan Thomas
Amani Oruwariye
Ayron Monroe
Brelin Faison-Walden
Kevin Givens
Christopher Welde
Jake Cooper
Frank Di Leo
Joe Arcangelo
Dae’Lun Darien
Shareef Miller
Alex Gellerstedt
Jason Vranic
Ryan Bates
Zach Simpson
Connor McGovern
Sterling Jenkins
Chasz Wright
Charlie Shuman
Danny Dalton
Tyler Shoop
Juwan Johnson
Brandon Clark
Donnell Dix
Matt Aloni
Kyle Vasey
And finally, let's take a look at all of the changes on the roster. Note Nick Tarburton, Michal Menet, Juice Scruggs, Bryce Effner, Mike Miranda, and Steven Gonzalez:
KJ Hamler
Was 5-9 - 173
Now 5-9 - 168
Donovan Jonson
Was 5-9 - 182
Now 5-9 - 181
Tommy Stevens
Was 6-5 - 240
Now 6-5 - 230
Ricky Slade - Old #4 - New #3
Was 5-9 - 198
Now 5-9 - 203
Journey Brown - Old #32 - New #4
Was 5-11 - 205
Now 5-11 - 206
Tariq Castro-Fields
Was 6-0 - 186
Now 6-0 - 181
Jahan Dotson
Was 5-11 - 169
Now 5-11 - 179
Cam Brown
Was 6-5 - 223
Now 6-5 - 230
Justin Shorter
Was 6-4 - 226
Now 6-4 - 232
Will Levis - Old #17 - New #7
Was 6-3 - 226
Now 6-3 - 234
Daniel George - Old #86 - New #11
Was 6-2 - 220
Now 6-2 - 224
Micah Parsons
Was 6-3 - 240
Now 6-3 - 243
Mac Hippenhammer
Was 5-11 - 177
Now 5-11 - 177
Ellis Brooks
Was 6-1 - 233
Now 6-1 - 240
Sean Clifford
Was 6-2 - 219
Now 6-2 - 218
Michael Shuster
Was 6-2 - 209
Now 6-2 - 210
John Petrishen
Was 6-0 - 206
Now 6-0 - 211
Grayson Kline - Old #13 - New #17
Was 6-5 - 219
Now 6-5 - 227
Garrett Taylor
Was 6-0 - 203
Now 6-0 - 204
Jonathan Holland
Was 6-4 - 252
Now 6-4 - 252
Shaka Toney
Was 6-3 - 241
Now 6-3 - 236
Trent Gordon
Was 5-11 - 184
Now 5-11 - 183
DJ Brown
Was 5-10 - 177
Now 5-10 - 186
Jonathan Sutherland
Was 5-11 - 201
Now 5-11 - 203
Aeneas Hawkins
Was 6-2 - 285
Now 6-2 - 274
Cody Romano
Was 6-2 - 207
Now 6-2 - 202
Jayson Oweh
Was 6-5 - 247
Now 6-5 - 250
Henry Fessler
Was 5-10 - 170
Now 5-10 - 173
John Reid
Was 5-10 - 180
Now 5-10 - 189
C.J. Holmes
Was 6-0 - 215
Now 6-0 - 210
Shane Simmons
Was 6-3 - 250
Now 6-3 - 250
Justin Neff
Was 6-1 - 193
Now 6-1 - 192
Jan Johnson
Was 6-2 - 234
Now 6-2 - 236
Drew Hartlaub
Was 5-11 - 179
Now 5-11 - 176
Lamont Wade
Was 5-9 - 194
Now 5-9 - 192
Nick Eury
Was 5-9 - 204
Now 5-9 - 202
Jesse Luketa
Was 6-3 - 236
Now 6-3 - 241
Ellison Jordan
Was 6-0 - 291
Now 6-0 - 291
Trevor Baker
Was 6-3 - 220
Now 6-3 - 232
Cameron Pica
Was 6-2 - 210
Now 6-2 - 219
Charlie Katshir
Was 6-3 - 220
Now 6-3 - 214
*Nick Tarburton
Was 6-3 - 220
Now 6-3 - 260
Daniel Joseph
Was 6-3 - 253
Now 6-3 - 254
Cade Pollard
Was 5-11 - 207
Now 5-11 - 217
Max Chizmar
Was 6-2 - 222
Now 6-2 - 228
Will Knutsson
Was 6-2 - 307
Now 6-2 - 290
Fred Hansard
Was 6-3 - 316
Now 6-3 - 309
Rasheed Walker
Was 6-6 - 308
Now 6-6 - 314
Robert Windsor
Was 6-4 - 295
Now 6-4 - 289
Antonio Shelton
Was 6-2 - 310
Now 6-2 - 308
Evan Presta
Was 6-3 - 279
Now 6-3 - 286
Kaleb Konigus
Was 6-2 - 300
Now 6-2 - 297
*Michal Menet
Was 6-4 - 298
Now 6-4 - 312
Collin DeBoef
Was 6-5 - 255
Now 6-5 - 257
Hunter Kelly
Was 6-2 - 305
Now 6-2 - 307
C.J. Thorpe
Was 6-3 - 328
Now 6-3 - 330
*Juice Scruggs
Was 6-3 - 278
Now 6-3 - 294
Will Fries
Was 6-6 - 306
Now 6-6 - 312
*Bryce Effner
Was 6-5 - 272
Now 6-5 - 289
*Mike Miranda
Was 6-3 - 298
Now 6-3 - 311
*Steven Gonzalez
Was 6-4 - 325
Now 6-4 - 349
Des Holmes
Was 6-5 - 322
Now 6-5 - 314
Justin Weller
Was 6-0 - 192
Now 6-0 - 189
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Was 6-0 - 188
Now 6-0 - 191
Zack Kuntz
Was 6-7 - 235
Now 6-7 - 236
Nick Bowers
Was 6-4 - 260
Now 6-4 - 265
Alex Hoenstine
Was 6-1 - 189
Now 6-1 - 187
Isaac Lutz
Was 5-11 - 186
Now 5-11 - 189
Pat Freiermuth
Was 6-5 - 258
Now 6-5 - 262
Dan Chisena
Was 6-3 - 208
Now 6-3 - 203
Judge Culpepper
Was 6-4 - 282
Now 6-4 - 286
Colton Maxwell
Was 6-0 - 185
Now 6-0 - 188
Damion Barber
Was 6-3 - 283
Now 6-3 - 287
Rafael Checa
Was 6-2 - 205
Now 6-2 - 201
Chris Stoll
Was 6-2 - 257
Now 6-2 - 257
Jake Pinegar
Was 6-2 - 197
Now 6-2 - 201
Blake Gillikin
Was 6-2 - 192
Now 6-2 - 195
PJ Mustipher
Was 6-4 - 300
Now 6-4 - 300
Joe Calcagno
Was 6-0 - 242
Now 6-0 - 260
Vlad Hilling
Was 5-10 - 226
Now 5-10 - 226
Carson Landis
Was 6-2 - 195
Now 6-2 - 203
Kevin Cahill
Was 6-3 - 212
Now 6-3 - 224
Dan Vasey
Was 6-4 - 242
Now 6-4 - 254
Yetur Gross-Matos
Was 6-5 - 259
Now 6-5 - 265
Justin Tobin
Was 6-2 - 191
Now 6-2 - 202