Nittany Lions release new spring roster

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
With the start of spring practice tomorrow, Wednesday March 13, the program released an updated roster for the first time since the end of the 2018 season. Included with the roster are height and weight changes.

First up, the true freshmen:

2 - CB Keaton Ellis - 5-11 - 180

8 - CB Marquis Wilson - 5-11 - 174

9 - QB Ta’Quan Roberson - 5-11 - 190

10 - LB Lance Dixon - 6-2 - 213

12 - LB Brandon Smith - 6-3 - 231

13 - QB Michael Johnson Jr. - 6-2 - 205

19 - QB Isaac Rumery - 5-11 - 201

20 - DE Adisa Isaac - 6-4 - 232

21 - RB Noah Cain - 5-10 - 209

21 - S Tyler Rudolph - 6-0 - 199

36 - CB Makai Self - 5-9 - 164

39 - LB Robbie Dwyer - 6-1 - 235

55 - OL Anthony Whigan - 6-4 - 297

86 - TE/H Brenton Strange - 6-3 - 222

Anthony Whigan

Next, a complete accounting of the departures from last year to this:

Koa Farmer

Mark Allen

Trace McSorley

Jarvis Miller

Brandon Polk

Zech McPhearson

Johnathan Thomas

Amani Oruwariye

Ayron Monroe

Brelin Faison-Walden

Kevin Givens

Christopher Welde

Jake Cooper

Frank Di Leo

Joe Arcangelo

Dae’Lun Darien

Shareef Miller

Alex Gellerstedt

Jason Vranic

Ryan Bates

Zach Simpson

Connor McGovern

Sterling Jenkins

Chasz Wright

Charlie Shuman

Danny Dalton

Tyler Shoop

Juwan Johnson

Brandon Clark

Donnell Dix

Matt Aloni

Kyle Vasey

Jan Johnson

And finally, let's take a look at all of the changes on the roster. Note Nick Tarburton, Michal Menet, Juice Scruggs, Bryce Effner, Mike Miranda, and Steven Gonzalez:


KJ Hamler

Was 5-9 - 173

Now 5-9 - 168


Donovan Jonson

Was 5-9 - 182

Now 5-9 - 181


Tommy Stevens

Was 6-5 - 240

Now 6-5 - 230


Ricky Slade - Old #4 - New #3

Was 5-9 - 198

Now 5-9 - 203


Journey Brown - Old #32 - New #4

Was 5-11 - 205

Now 5-11 - 206


Tariq Castro-Fields

Was 6-0 - 186

Now 6-0 - 181


Jahan Dotson

Was 5-11 - 169

Now 5-11 - 179


Cam Brown

Was 6-5 - 223

Now 6-5 - 230


Justin Shorter

Was 6-4 - 226

Now 6-4 - 232


Will Levis - Old #17 - New #7

Was 6-3 - 226

Now 6-3 - 234


Daniel George - Old #86 - New #11

Was 6-2 - 220

Now 6-2 - 224


Micah Parsons

Was 6-3 - 240

Now 6-3 - 243


Mac Hippenhammer

Was 5-11 - 177

Now 5-11 - 177


Ellis Brooks

Was 6-1 - 233

Now 6-1 - 240


Sean Clifford

Was 6-2 - 219

Now 6-2 - 218


Michael Shuster

Was 6-2 - 209

Now 6-2 - 210


John Petrishen

Was 6-0 - 206

Now 6-0 - 211


Grayson Kline - Old #13 - New #17

Was 6-5 - 219

Now 6-5 - 227


Garrett Taylor

Was 6-0 - 203

Now 6-0 - 204


Jonathan Holland

Was 6-4 - 252

Now 6-4 - 252


Shaka Toney

Was 6-3 - 241

Now 6-3 - 236


Trent Gordon

Was 5-11 - 184

Now 5-11 - 183


DJ Brown

Was 5-10 - 177

Now 5-10 - 186


Jonathan Sutherland

Was 5-11 - 201

Now 5-11 - 203


Aeneas Hawkins

Was 6-2 - 285

Now 6-2 - 274


Cody Romano

Was 6-2 - 207

Now 6-2 - 202


Jayson Oweh

Was 6-5 - 247

Now 6-5 - 250


Henry Fessler

Was 5-10 - 170

Now 5-10 - 173


John Reid

Was 5-10 - 180

Now 5-10 - 189


C.J. Holmes

Was 6-0 - 215

Now 6-0 - 210


Shane Simmons

Was 6-3 - 250

Now 6-3 - 250


Justin Neff

Was 6-1 - 193

Now 6-1 - 192


Jan Johnson

Was 6-2 - 234

Now 6-2 - 236


Drew Hartlaub

Was 5-11 - 179

Now 5-11 - 176


Lamont Wade

Was 5-9 - 194

Now 5-9 - 192


Nick Eury

Was 5-9 - 204

Now 5-9 - 202


Jesse Luketa

Was 6-3 - 236

Now 6-3 - 241


Ellison Jordan

Was 6-0 - 291

Now 6-0 - 291


Trevor Baker

Was 6-3 - 220

Now 6-3 - 232


Cameron Pica

Was 6-2 - 210

Now 6-2 - 219


Charlie Katshir

Was 6-3 - 220

Now 6-3 - 214


*Nick Tarburton

Was 6-3 - 220

Now 6-3 - 260


Daniel Joseph

Was 6-3 - 253

Now 6-3 - 254


Cade Pollard

Was 5-11 - 207

Now 5-11 - 217


Max Chizmar

Was 6-2 - 222

Now 6-2 - 228


Will Knutsson

Was 6-2 - 307

Now 6-2 - 290


Fred Hansard

Was 6-3 - 316

Now 6-3 - 309


Rasheed Walker

Was 6-6 - 308

Now 6-6 - 314


Robert Windsor

Was 6-4 - 295

Now 6-4 - 289


Antonio Shelton

Was 6-2 - 310

Now 6-2 - 308


Evan Presta

Was 6-3 - 279

Now 6-3 - 286


Kaleb Konigus

Was 6-2 - 300

Now 6-2 - 297


*Michal Menet

Was 6-4 - 298

Now 6-4 - 312


Collin DeBoef

Was 6-5 - 255

Now 6-5 - 257


Hunter Kelly

Was 6-2 - 305

Now 6-2 - 307


C.J. Thorpe

Was 6-3 - 328

Now 6-3 - 330


*Juice Scruggs

Was 6-3 - 278

Now 6-3 - 294


Will Fries

Was 6-6 - 306

Now 6-6 - 312


*Bryce Effner

Was 6-5 - 272

Now 6-5 - 289


*Mike Miranda

Was 6-3 - 298

Now 6-3 - 311


*Steven Gonzalez

Was 6-4 - 325

Now 6-4 - 349


Des Holmes

Was 6-5 - 322

Now 6-5 - 314


Justin Weller

Was 6-0 - 192

Now 6-0 - 189


Cam Sullivan-Brown

Was 6-0 - 188

Now 6-0 - 191


Zack Kuntz

Was 6-7 - 235

Now 6-7 - 236


Nick Bowers

Was 6-4 - 260

Now 6-4 - 265


Alex Hoenstine

Was 6-1 - 189

Now 6-1 - 187


Isaac Lutz

Was 5-11 - 186

Now 5-11 - 189


Pat Freiermuth

Was 6-5 - 258

Now 6-5 - 262


Dan Chisena

Was 6-3 - 208

Now 6-3 - 203


Judge Culpepper

Was 6-4 - 282

Now 6-4 - 286


Colton Maxwell

Was 6-0 - 185

Now 6-0 - 188


Damion Barber

Was 6-3 - 283

Now 6-3 - 287


Rafael Checa

Was 6-2 - 205

Now 6-2 - 201


Chris Stoll

Was 6-2 - 257

Now 6-2 - 257


Jake Pinegar

Was 6-2 - 197

Now 6-2 - 201


Blake Gillikin

Was 6-2 - 192

Now 6-2 - 195


PJ Mustipher

Was 6-4 - 300

Now 6-4 - 300


Joe Calcagno

Was 6-0 - 242

Now 6-0 - 260


Vlad Hilling

Was 5-10 - 226

Now 5-10 - 226


Carson Landis

Was 6-2 - 195

Now 6-2 - 203


Kevin Cahill

Was 6-3 - 212

Now 6-3 - 224


Dan Vasey

Was 6-4 - 242

Now 6-4 - 254


Yetur Gross-Matos

Was 6-5 - 259

Now 6-5 - 265


Justin Tobin

Was 6-2 - 191

Now 6-2 - 202

