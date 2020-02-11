Penn State knew what happened to teams trying to score wins against Purdue at Mackey Arena. For one, the Nittany Lions’ historical 2-22 record in the building delivered first-hand knowledge of the challenges presented by the Boilermakers on their home floor. But, in studying Purdue’s 10-2 mark at home this season, including a 5-1 mark against Big Ten competition in which it’d held opponents to just 60.3 points per game, Nittany Lions’ head coach Patrick Chambers found a critical survival tool. Get behind early, he said, and it’s over. “I talked to them about the first four minutes of this game,” Chambers said. “I’ve watched every team that's come in here and it's been a massacre by the media timeout. With six minutes to go, it's either 15 or 18 or whatever. They've been playing really good out of the gate. So we knew how important that first four or that media timeout was going to be. We needed to be right there.”



The Nittany Lions were and used the occasion to produce a mostly dominant, 88-76 win against the Boilermakers in front of 14,804 fans at Mackey. In doing so, they improved to 19-5 on the season and 9-4 in the Big Ten while winning their seventh Quad 1 game in 10 tries this season. And it all started from beyond-the-arc. Paced by an electric shooting night from true freshman Seth Lundy, the forward’s 3-ball opened the scoring and gave Penn State a lead it would relinquish only once, at 6-6 in the game’s opening minutes. Instead, with another Lundy 3-pointer, plus dead-aim shots from Myles Dread, Lamar Stevens and Izaiah Brockington from deep, the Nittany Lions built a 15-10 lead before Mike Watkins produced their first points from inside the arc with 12:12 to play in the first half. Against a Purdue team determined to pack it in with its bigs on both ends of the floor, the Nittany Lions’ barrage wouldn’t subside from there. Adding another pair of threes from Lundy in the first half, the Nittany Lions reached 10 in the first 20 minutes with more from Wheeler, Brockington, and Dread to take a 42-30 advantage into the locker room. Of similar importance, on a night when Purdue went 0 of 8 from deep in the first half, the Nittany Lions were edged just 18-16 on the glass in the opening frame, even with senior forward Lamar Stevens relegated to the bench with two fouls for the final nine minutes. “Fortunately, we were in the lead, but I just wanted to be right there,” Chambers said. “I knew that we could give ourselves a chance if we could be right there, and we were.” Immediately following a win Saturday against Minnesota in which the Nittany Lions’ 14-point first-half lead built to 19 before the Gophers returned fire and cut the deficit to three, Chambers insisted great teams needed to be better in building out a big advantage. The Nittany Lions did exactly then, responding to an early Trevion Williams bucket in the post with a springy 13-0 run in the ensuing five minutes. At the center of the run, senior forward Mike Watkins handled anything and everything to come his way, producing 8 of his 19 points during the run. "Finally he was able to play some minutes because of the habits he has developed," Chambers said, indicating that Watkins hadn't played more than 10 minutes in any of his previous trips to West Lafayette, Ind. "Give Kevin Freeman a lot of credit for that. Low post defense was good, he was rolling hard, he was catching things. He was finishing. He made his free throw. I couldn't be happier for someone than Mike Watkins. For him to come back shows a lot of maturity and growth."