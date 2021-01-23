BlueWhiteIllustrated - Nittany Lions push past late-game scare; top Northwestern, 81-78

Penn State’s opportunities to win on its terms Saturday night were plentiful. Hosting Northwestern for the program’s fourth game in seven days due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Nittany Lions that created a pause in team activities, the two groups tangled for an uncanny back-and-forth. Tied nine times, with 18 lead changes, it was the Nittany Lions who made the final, critical game-winning plays. Able to force a desperation 3-point attempt from the Wildcats as time expired, Penn State escaped with an 81-78 win against the Wildcats in front of an estimated crowd of 273 people at the Bryce Jordan Center. The win improved the Nittany Lions to 5-6 on the season with a mark of 2-5 against Big Ten opponents. To get it, they’d need to withstand an electric shooting performance by the Wildcats through much of the second half. But with Nittany Lion wing Izaiah Brockington stepping to the free-throw line with just 7.8 seconds left to play, hitting both to build back a 3-point lead that had dwindled to one just seconds earlier, the effort was enough to reverse Northwestern’s comeback bid.

“I feel like this is the most connected we've been all season because only a connected team wins that game,” said Brockington, the game's leading scorer with 21 for the night. “We were down going into the final minutes and we just knew we had to come up with big stops, make big plays, and the guys did that and I'm proud of them.” In a game that Penn State led by as many as nine points early in the second half, the Nittany Lions’ late-game heroics proved to be a necessity. Their lead evaporating into a Northwestern advantage on a 12-0 run in response, the visitors’ largest of the game, the Nittany Lions build it back to 57-51 on a Trent Buttrick corner 3-pointer to break Chris Collins’ 2-3 zone. Again, the Wildcats reeled off a 7-0 run to retake a lead. Plagued by turnovers throughout the game’s first 23 minutes, the Nittany Lions coughing it up 14 times with 17 minutes left to play, Penn State steadied itself to push back for a 62-58 advantage with less than 10 minutes remaining. Against a Northwestern team that connected on 14 of its first 20 field goals in the second half, a lights-out 70 percent that included a 5 of 6 stretch from beyond-the-arc, Penn State would ultimately find itself trailing 73-69 when Pete Nance and Boo Buie helped string together a run of five makes in six attempts late in the second half. “It was definitely frustrating when we did lose the lead, but that's how the Big Ten is. No matter how much of a lead you have, teams aren't just going to give up,” Brockington said. “Teams aren't going to lay down and die. They're going to come at you with everything they have.”