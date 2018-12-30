For a Nittany Lion defense set to take on a multi-attack quarterback in Terry Wilson Jr., and for a Nittany Lion offense that will see one of the nation’s best pass-rushing defensive ends in Josh Allen, familiarity will be an important component to Penn State’s New Year’s Day showdown with the Wildcats at the Citrus Bowl.

And, by extension, they’d have you believe this week that because of that familiarity, they know Kentucky well, too.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Seeing each other in practice daily, Penn State’s offensive and defensive players know each other well.

For defensive coordinator Brent Pry and the Nittany Lions, Wilson represents a threat running the ball that Penn State will have to keep an eye on.



The second-leading rusher for the Wildcats, Wilson finished the regular season with 125 carries for 518 yards and four scores on the ground. The production is something with which Pry and the Nittany Lions have become familiar.

“We have the good fortune of seeing that every day in practice. So it just changes your game plan, your approach, when you have a dual-threat guy,” said Pry. “Not only is he able to run, he's got tremendous size. And so he's certainly a factor in what we have to do to play good defense in the game.”

While few would accuse Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley of having tremendous size, the fifth-year senior signal caller has been equally integral to the Nittany Lion rushing attack in each of the past three seasons. Also second on the team in rushing this season, carrying the ball 151 times for 723 net yards (4.8 yards per carry average), McSorley has been a constant presence in the end zone on the ground and in the air. His 11 rushing touchdowns are first among Penn State ballcarriers, complementing his 16 TD strikes through the air.

Already feeling comfortable with the dynamic that Wilson brings to the field for the Wildcats, though the Kentucky passing attack accounted for just 164.8 yards per game this season (115th nationally), Penn State senior safety Nick Scott said the rushing element will certainly play a factor in how the Nittany Lions defend.

“For sure it's to our advantage that we sort of see that every day with our quarterbacks, who are athletic. But anytime you have a quarterback who can make plays on their feet, it sort of changes your mindset, as a DB, especially staying in coverage when he's on the move, attaching the wide receivers in scramble mode,” said Scott. “So it's just something we got to be aware of and just be extremely disciplined in the pass game.”

Asked to compare the Wildcat offense to anything the Nittany Lions have seen previously, though, Pry’s selections could bode well for his group’s upcoming performance.

Noting similarities between the Wildcats with both Maryland (a 38-3 Penn State win) and Wisconsin (also a Penn State win, 22-10), Pry said that the run-heavy approach Kentucky brings to the field is something the Nittany Lions have seen before.

“Teams that are pretty reliant on the run, run first and find multiple ways to do it. I think it's a combination of a couple of groups, you know. And when we decide who we want to study in preparation, who we want to watch the most film on, the film we want to show to the guys when you look at similar defenses, that probably plays more into our decision making, our thought process and similar offenses,” said Pry. “I think you want to see how they attacked folks that look like us and line up like us. And we had quite a few good examples off of their season.”

Penn State’s familiarity with elements of Kentucky isn’t limited to the defensive side of the ball, though.

Quarterback Trace McSorley and offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, facing off against a Nittany Lion defensive line that has helped the defense finish first in the country in sacks per game, will both be keenly aware of what stud Wildcat defensive end Josh Allen and the rest of the unit brings to the field.

“Obviously, we go against one in practice every day that is a great defense as well. I know how great our coaches are. So they're extremely well coached. They mix things up just enough,” said Rahne. “They do what they do and they let their kids play fast and play aggressive. And you can also see on tape that their kids play with a lot of passion and that's something that is going to set people apart is when you can play with that type of passion and excitement and find joy in the little mundane tasks of football. That's usually when you're going to be really successful.”

The Wildcat defense checks in at No. 21 in the country for yards allowed this season at just 332.2 per game, while its scoring defense is an even more robust 8th, allowing only 16.3 points per game.