"We got a win," said senior shooting guard Shep Garner. "That's what we came here to do, put ourselves in a position to win a championship. That's what we came here to do."

That would be as close as Bulldogs would get the rest of the way.

NEW YORK - Penn State and Mississippi State traded buckets for the first four minutes of their NIT semifinal showdown Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Returning to the NIT final Thursday for the first time since winning it in 2009, the Nittany Lions will be back at the Garden to face Utah for a 7 p.m. tip.

Spanning the first and second quarters, Penn State produced a 24-0 run that would create and maintain a comfortable lead for the Nittany Lions through the rest of the game. Sophomore point guard Tony Carr, himself responsible for seven of the Nittany Lions' 24 points in the combined eight minutes, 10 seconds between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, acknowledged just how into the flow of the game Penn State was at the time.

"It was a 24-0 run?" said Carr. "That's pretty impressive."

The Nittany Lions wouldn't relent. Though the Bulldogs were able to cut into the 26-point Penn State advantage to make the game 42-23 at the half, the Nittany Lions would again tear into their opponents at the start of the second. Ripping off a 10-2 run in the third quarter's opening minutes, Penn State built its largest lead of the game to 27 capped by a Shep Garner history making three.

Finishing with 6-of-9 attempts made from deep, Garner moved ahead of Pete Lisicky's all-time career mark of 332 made 3-pointers, and now has 334 going into his final collegiate game Thursday night.

Only a 6-0 run for the Bulldogs in the game's final minutes reduced Penn State's advantage to 15 points from a high of 27 points in the third quarter. Tony Carr led the Nittany Lions in scoring with 21 points, complemented by Shep Garner's 18 points and another 17 points for Lamar Stevens.

With the win, Penn State improved to 25-13 overall for the season as it gears up for a 39th and final contest Thursday against Utah.

"We gotta get them home, get some fluid in them, get them to sleep, let them sleep in a little bit," said head coach Patrick Chambers. "I need to watch film obviously and then we’ll do somewhat of a walk-through at the New York Athletic Club, but it’s really about mental rest, physical rest, and get them ready for a 7 o’clock game on Thursday."