Micah Shrewsberry and the Penn State men's basketball program are in the midst of a run of recruiting visits welcoming the return of prospects to campus thanks to June's reversed COVID-19 restrictions.

And the guest list has been impressive.

Beginning with Otega Oweh, brother to former star Nittany Lion defensive end Odafe (Jayson) Oweh, Penn State also hosted A.J. Brown, with Judah Mintz making his way to campus Thursday and Friday.

Saturday, the guest list will grow again in a big way.