Woodley is considered an elite competitor out of Camden, a versatile forward who can go back to basket and face up while also dominating on the offensive and defensive glass. Comparisons to Penn State players in the past most closely align with Jamelle Cornley.

Penn State has started its Class of 2021 with the verbal commitment of 6-foot-7 forward TaQuan Woodley out of Camden, N.J., Blue White Illustrated has confirmed Monday evening.

This past season, Camden was named the NJ.com boys basketball team of the year following the Panthers' 29-1 record for the year, including a 25-game win streak before play was suspended, losing only on Dec. 30 to Philadelphia's Roman Catholic. Capping the year with a win over Haddonfield in the South Jersey, Group 2 final on March 10, the Panthers earned their first title since 2017 and Woodley was a big reason why, reportedly finishing with a stat-sheet stuffing nine points, seven boards, three assists, four blocks and three steals.

"He's arguably our best player. He understands the game, knows how to play," Camden head coach Rick Brunson told NJ.com following the program's SJG2 title in March. "I thought he was tremendous. Our guards can put on the pressure because he'll be back there blocking shots."Rivals national hoops recruiting analyst Corey Evans offered his assessment of Woodley:

"Super hard playing big man," Evans said. "Bit of small ball forward in that role. Blue collared kid. Not super skilled but can create his own shot and also shoot it some out of the mid-range area but fits the ethos of the Penn State brand and what they’ve become known for."

Woodley began his high school career at Philadelphia's Neumann-Goretti before transferring for his sophomore year at Camden. He will return for a senior season of high expectations for Camden as the Panthers look to back up their big season, already earning a No. 7 spot nationally in MaxPrep's "Way-Too-Early Top 25" for the 2020-21 campaign.