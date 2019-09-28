“If teams can’t run, their only option is to pass,” linebacker Jesse Luketa said. “It’s as simple as that.”

In a matter of minutes at Maryland Stadium, Penn State’s suffocating defense upended that storyline for the Terrapins. Limiting the hosts to just 60 yards rushing on 34 carries, the Nittany Lions were a demoralizing force throughout the evening.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Maryland entered its Friday night tilt with Penn State as one of the nation’s most productive rushing offenses, posting a whopping 277.3 yards per game in three outings.

Luketa couldn’t help but take pleasure in the simple process of elimination, and the results bore themselves out early and often for both teams.

Though heralded Maryland running back Anthony McFarland got off to a good enough start, carrying the ball 4 yards and another 3 on his first and second carries, respectively, two second-down situations for the Terrapins on their first possession of the day resulted in passing attempts.



The first went to McFarland for a 5-yard pickup. The second was far more disastrous.

Seeking out a receiver downfield on second-and-7 from his 39-yard line, Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson delivered an under-thrown pass straight into the streaking hands of Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson, who returned the ball 17 yards to the Maryland 32.

Delivering two 15-yard penalties in the course of the return, the Terrapins gave the Nittany Lions their first possession of the night at the 8-yard line. One Sean Clifford carry later, and just four seconds off the clock, Penn State held a 7-0 lead.

Johnson, one of three Nittany Lions to come away with takeaways from the Terrapins on the evening, identified the priority that this Penn State defense has placed on eliminating opponents’ ability to run.

“It’s probably number one. We love to make a team one-dimensional and try to beat us with the pass,” Johnson said. “We’re real confident in our DBs and their ability. So if we can stop the run and make them one-dimensional, and then get after the quarterback with some pressure, that’s probably everyone’s game plan.”

Through four games, all wins for the Nittany Lions, the results are hard to argue against.

Pitching a shutout Friday night, this time a 59-0 blowout that never felt competitive, the Nittany Lions improved to a scoring average of just 7.5 points per game this season. Ahead of the rest of the weekend’s slate of college football games, that will improve the Nittany Lions to second nationally (from third coming into the weekend), slightly behind Wisconsin’s average of 4.7 points per game.

An undeniable component to that success, of course, the Nittany Lions also improved upon their 70.7 rushing yards per game average coming into the contest. Allowing just 60 yards on the ground Friday night, that average will lower to 68.0 through the first third of the season.

Wanting to establish an identity revolving around physicality, it’s a standard the Nittany Lions are looking to carry forward.

“We pride ourselves in being physical,” defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos said. “These guys put up a lot of points and a lot of rushing yards, so we wanted to come in and shut that down.”

Friday night, the Nittany Lions did.