Unable to play its game against Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon or Ohio State in Columbus set for Wednesday evening, the Nittany Lions will also be sidelined for games against Michigan (Jan. 9) and Rutgers (Jan. 12) as they monitor their cases.

Penn State is 3-4 on the season thus far, including an 0-3 mark against Big Ten competition.

No timetable has been set on makeup dates for any of the four games that have been postponed so far.

Late last month, interim head coach Jim Ferry indicated that he believed the players within the program had, to that point, handled the COVID-19 protocols and stipulations well.

"I think our guys have been tremendous. I can't say that enough," Ferry. "I think the way they've handled the virus, the testing, the protocols, everything, they've been outstanding. We haven't had one kid late for a test. We haven't had one kid not do what they're supposed to do. I give these guys so much credit and I think when this is all over, and knock on wood hopefully it's gonna happen soon, I think our guys gonna have grown so much as young men to have handled this the way they've handled it, the maturity in which they've handled it. They haven't even complained about anything. We're getting our guys up really early now to get the testing done earlier because now we travel a lot more and there hasn't been one complaint out of these guy. I'm really proud of the way these guys have all handled it."

Leading into the Christmas holiday, Ferry acknowledged that the team would be permitted to see their families for the day before resuming team activities Dec. 26, but added that he anticipated no issues to arise because of it.

"We've really educated our guys and our guys have educated themselves and done fantastic job of following protocols and following all the safety. Obviously, if in that day their family members are around, or they can see their family, everybody's just going to do it in a very smart, educated way, because everybody's put so much time into it," Ferry said. "They understand what the risks are of getting COVID. We did a great job during Thanksgiving as well and we're going to continue to do a great job. These guys have been really focused on it."