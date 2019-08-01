Penn State received 699 overall votes in the preseason poll that uses "a panel of head coaches at FBS schools" to come up with its rankings.

The ranking is just ahead of No. 15 Utah (642 votes) and behind No. 13 Oregon (787 votes).

In looking at the Nittany Lions' schedule for the 2019 season, then, they are slated to face the No. 5-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus (Nov. 23), No. 19-ranked Iowa in Iowa City (Oct. 12), and No. 20-ranked Michigan State in East Lansing (Oct. 26). They're only home game against a preseason ranked opponent will come on Oct. 19 when No. 7-ranked Michigan visits Beaver Stadium.

Additional Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason poll include Wisconsin (No. 17) and Northwestern (No. 25)