Penn State extended another in-state scholarship offer earlier this week in Class of 2023 prospect Eric Gardner.

A member of the Bishop McDevitt program in Wyncote, Pa., Gardner earned his first Division I offer back in April 2020, but it wasn’t until recently that Power Five schools decided to do the same. Texas A&M defensive line coach and former Penn State player Elijah Robinson was the first to make that move just over two weeks ago, followed by Penn State on Sunday and Maryland last night.

“Ever since my visit, my head coach has been in contact with Penn State constantly,” Gardner said. “Coaches can't really reach out to me yet, so my coach has been doing most of the talking for me. He's been working constantly to get me every offer I can, so I really haven't been talking to too many coaches before they offer me. Once I get an offer, then I start talking to them more.”

