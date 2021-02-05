Penn State has found its new tight ends coach.

Announcing Ty Howle as the replacement for Tyler Bowen, who left to take a position with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars this week, the Nittany Lions have kept the job in the family.

"We are excited to have Ty represent his alma mater and serve as our tight ends coach," said Franklin via press release. "I have known Ty since I first started at Penn State when he worked with our recruiting department. Since then, I followed his career and watched him grow into an impressive coach and tremendous leader of young men.

"As the son of a high school football coach, Ty's passion for teaching the game is unmatched. In addition, he wears his pride for this University on his chest each day. His contributions as a member of the 2012 team and as a captain in 2013 will long be remembered by Penn State fans. He was a great addition to our staff as an offensive analyst and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role."