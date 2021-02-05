Nittany Lions name Ty Howle as new tight ends assistant coach
Penn State has found its new tight ends coach.
Announcing Ty Howle as the replacement for Tyler Bowen, who left to take a position with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars this week, the Nittany Lions have kept the job in the family.
"We are excited to have Ty represent his alma mater and serve as our tight ends coach," said Franklin via press release. "I have known Ty since I first started at Penn State when he worked with our recruiting department. Since then, I followed his career and watched him grow into an impressive coach and tremendous leader of young men.
"As the son of a high school football coach, Ty's passion for teaching the game is unmatched. In addition, he wears his pride for this University on his chest each day. His contributions as a member of the 2012 team and as a captain in 2013 will long be remembered by Penn State fans. He was a great addition to our staff as an offensive analyst and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role."
Letterman & 2013 Team Captain @CoachTHowle has been named our Tight Ends Coach.— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 5, 2021
📰: https://t.co/eIH40gsZ2u#WeAre pic.twitter.com/bc3w1gXiyq
Howle, a Class of 2009 product out of Bunn, N.C., who spent five years with the Nittany Lions before embarking on a coaching career, is coming off the 2020 season in which he worked as an offensive analyst for the program.
"I am excited and honored to be the tight ends coach at my alma mater," said Howle. "I want to thank Coach Franklin for giving me this opportunity to develop the tremendous young men in this program. Penn State University means the world to my family and me. The pride I have for the University, this team, my lettermen brothers and the greatest fans in the world is unrivaled. I'm thankful for everyone who helped me get to this point and I'm excited to be home at Penn State."
Along with the promotion of Howle into the tight ends coaching role, Franklin also advanced wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield into Bowen's role as the offensive recruiting coordinator while cornerbacks coach Terry Smith has been named as associate head coach.
Prior to his return to Penn State's coaching personnel in 2020, Howle worked two seasons at N.C. State as a graduate assistant in 2014 and 2015 while earning his master's degree, then joined Charlie Fisher's Western Illinois staff in 2016. In his time with the Fighting Leathernecks, Howle climbed from an offensive line coach to offensive recruiting coordinator to assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator for the 2018 season.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook