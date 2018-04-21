Ticker
Nittany Lions name spring award-winners

BWI Staff
Rivals.com

Penn State announced its annual spring award-winners during the Blue-White Game on Saturday afternoon.

Winners include:

Jim O'Hora (Defense) - Kevin Givens

Red Worrell (Offense) - Miles Sanders

Coaches (Special Teams) - Jonathan Thomas

Frank Patrick Total Commitment - Juwan Johnson and John Reid

