Penn State announced its annual spring award-winners during the Blue-White Game on Saturday afternoon.
Winners include:
Jim O'Hora (Defense) - Kevin Givens
Red Worrell (Offense) - Miles Sanders
Coaches (Special Teams) - Jonathan Thomas
Frank Patrick Total Commitment - Juwan Johnson and John Reid
