The process of Penn State's return to football began in early June when players and coaches started filtering back into the State College area to complete self-quarantines. Six weeks later, the teaching, learning, and implementation of football can all finally commence in college football beginning Friday. Approved by the NCAA's D1 Council in June, July 24 begins a two-week stretch being dubbed "enhanced summer access" in anticipation of the official start of preseason camp on August 7. And the Nittany Lions are ready for it. “Man I’m super excited," linebacker Ellis Brooks told reporters this week. "This is the longest I’ve been without football since high school, so I know everybody is really looking forward to it. I know they’re still working out the specifics and the details and everything, but I’m sure that our athletic staff and our medical staff, they got a great plan for us to go in there and get some good work in”

The Nittany Lions and coaches will be back for formal on-field instruction the next two weeks leading into preseason camp on August 7. (Nate Bauer/BWI)

Officially, the protocol is as follows, from the NCAA: From July 24 through Aug. 6, schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) as follows: - Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning. - Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football. - Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc. During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

Practically speaking, the softened summer rules are designed to allow for on-field walk throughs. Players are still not permitted to wear helmets or pads, but coached instruction with a football is permitted. At Penn State, without a spring practice to allow for the installation of the new system of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, the two week span represents a significant learning opportunity on top of the ongoing organized strength and conditioning activities of the past six weeks. As head coach James Franklin described to Ross Tucker earlier this month, though, the Nittany Lions will presumably see their on-field instruction coming from coaches in different waves due to ongoing precautionary measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’m so excited for tomorrow! It’s time to SAFELY 😷 get back on the field with the guys! Love The Process. #Aces♠️ #WeAre pic.twitter.com/wEGLm0bzbq — Tyler Bowen (@TylerBowen) July 24, 2020