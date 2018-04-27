Thank you to all the coaches and schools that reached out to me during this process, but I’ve decided to commit to Penn State University🔵⚪️. Thanks to God, my Family, my HS coach and the whole PSU staff for making me feel at home🙌🏾. #WeAre #B1G pic.twitter.com/tKW9LQqZfY

In his first season for the Bonnies, Brockington played in 34 games, starting one while averaging 11.6 minutes per outing.

A long and rangy athlete, Brockington produced 4.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while hitting 44 percent of his shots from the floor and a 41.5 clip from beyond-the-arc (22-of-53). He finished eighth on the team in scoring, and had a game-hi

Originally from Archbishop Ryan in Northeast Philadelphia, the left-hander helped lead the Raiders to the PIAA semifinals, averaging 18.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals along the way.

Brockington announced his transfer out of St. Bonaventure on April 20. He just completed Friday a two-day visit to Penn State.

He will have to sit a year, then will be eligible to play three season in three remaining years beginning with the 2019-20 season.