Nittany Lions land three on Doak Walker Award preseason watch list

Announced Wednesday, the Nittany Lions have three running backs considered among the nation's best in redshirt sophomore Noah Cain , sophomore Keyvone Lee , and graduate transfer John Lovett . The three players are included in a list that tops out at 82 total running backs in its first iteration.

The pecking order of Penn State's running backs is still to be determined as the Nittany Lions near the start of preseason camp in August, but the program considers its options to be plentiful. Led by Cain, who is looking to bounce back from an injury-truncated 2020 campaign that ended on the first possession of the first game of the season, the Nittany Lions' room is expected to see its opportunities divvied up.

As a true freshman in 2019, Cain emerged as Penn State's leading option at running back with 84 carries for 443 yards and eight touchdowns as the program rotated reps with Journey Brown, Devyn Ford, and Ricky Slade. Returning as one of two top options for the Nittany Lions entering the 2020 season, Cain leapt to the forefront upon the career-ending diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy to Brown, only to see that status evaporate as a foot injury derailed his year just four plays in.

In the absences of both Brown and Cain, then, true freshman Keyvone Lee emerged as Penn State's leading rusher through the remainder of the 2020 season. The former IMG Academy product finished with 89 carries for 438 yards and four touchdowns, earning double-digit carries in each of the Nittany Lions' four games, all wins.

Rounding out Penn State's representation on the list, program-newcomer John Lovett will look to round out his college playing career with a strong final season with the Nittany Lions.

Arriving from Baylor this offseason, Lovett started in five games for the Bears, started and stopped due to injury through the course of the schedule. He finished with 45 carries for 130 yards and a score to go along with nine receptions for 49 yards and another touchdown. In his four-year career in Waco, Texas, Lovett finished with 355 carries for 1,803 yards and 17 touchdowns over the span of 42 games played.